South Of Provo Is Utah's Peaceful City With Mountain Trails, A Walkable Main Street, And A Nearby Lake

Nestled at the southern end of Utah Valley and about 15 miles from Provo, the city of Payson, Utah, sits at the foot of the towering Wasatch Mountain range. With tree-lined neighborhoods and a tranquil Main Street, Payson has a unique blend of recreation, local history, and small town charm. It's a place for travelers to experience Utah's lauded recreation, without fighting crowds in Salt Lake City or venturing too far off the beaten path.

Founded in 1850 by three pioneer families, Payson is one of Utah's oldest communities and has maintained its historic character over the centuries. Today, the historic town combines modern convenience with its old school charm. The city is framed by the southern Wasatch Mountains, whose rugged peaks are visible in town. Payson's Main Street is considered very walkable, with a Walk Score of 79, meaning you can take a serene stroll beside local cafes, boutique shops, and historic buildings. North of town, Payson Lakes Campground offers crystalline mountain reservoirs surrounded by cascading pine forests where visitors can fish, kayak, paddle board, picnic, and hike in the alpine setting.

The closest airport to Payson is the Provo Airport (PVU), located about 20 minutes away. Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) provides more flights and sits about an hour's drive from town. While regional public transit options exist through the Utah Transit Authority, most visitors choose to explore Payson and its surrounding canyons by car to easily access trailheads, parks, and scenic drives.