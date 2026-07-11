Forget The Everglades, Visit Florida's Lesser-Known Lake Oasis With Wetland Trails And Fishing Spots

Florida's east coast is filled with beautiful state parks that give visitors a chance to connect with their diverse ecosystems. While many flock to the area for a relaxing beach vacation, there are also swamps and marshes worth exploring for greater opportunities to see native flora and fauna. Tucked away in Port St. Lucie is the lesser-known Savannas Preserve State Park, which protects 5,400 acres of wilderness and provides a local hub for outdoor activities. Unlike Everglades National Park, this Sunshine State park offers lighter crowds and a convenient location near urban developments.

Savannas Preserve protects six of Florida's natural communities: marsh lakes, basin marsh, wet prairies, pine flatwoods, sand pine scrubs, and scrubby flatwoods. It's home to a lake oasis that offers stunning paddling routes and freshwater fishing spots for catching Florida's diverse local species. The park's pet-friendly wetland trails attract many hikers, bikers, bird watchers, wildlife enthusiasts, and even equestrians to the region. Since this preserve has a healthy and thriving alligator population, no swimming is permitted in any of its waterways. "Beautiful and peaceful wetland area. It might be muddy but you see such special wildlife and plants. Always a great walk!" one Google reviewer raved.

This nature haven is open daily from 8 a.m. until sunset for a small fee of $3 per vehicle. Its location along the A1A and I-95 makes it an accessible stop for anyone traveling down Florida's Atlantic Coast. Those flying into the area should fly to Treasure Coast International Airport, which is 40 minutes north of the preserve. Overnight camping is permitted at the Savannas Recreation Area, with RV hookups and tent camping available for those wanting to spend more time in nature. If you don't want to camp, you can easily find comfortable accommodations nearby, including beautiful beachside lodging.