Forget The Everglades, Visit Florida's Lesser-Known Lake Oasis With Wetland Trails And Fishing Spots
Florida's east coast is filled with beautiful state parks that give visitors a chance to connect with their diverse ecosystems. While many flock to the area for a relaxing beach vacation, there are also swamps and marshes worth exploring for greater opportunities to see native flora and fauna. Tucked away in Port St. Lucie is the lesser-known Savannas Preserve State Park, which protects 5,400 acres of wilderness and provides a local hub for outdoor activities. Unlike Everglades National Park, this Sunshine State park offers lighter crowds and a convenient location near urban developments.
Savannas Preserve protects six of Florida's natural communities: marsh lakes, basin marsh, wet prairies, pine flatwoods, sand pine scrubs, and scrubby flatwoods. It's home to a lake oasis that offers stunning paddling routes and freshwater fishing spots for catching Florida's diverse local species. The park's pet-friendly wetland trails attract many hikers, bikers, bird watchers, wildlife enthusiasts, and even equestrians to the region. Since this preserve has a healthy and thriving alligator population, no swimming is permitted in any of its waterways. "Beautiful and peaceful wetland area. It might be muddy but you see such special wildlife and plants. Always a great walk!" one Google reviewer raved.
This nature haven is open daily from 8 a.m. until sunset for a small fee of $3 per vehicle. Its location along the A1A and I-95 makes it an accessible stop for anyone traveling down Florida's Atlantic Coast. Those flying into the area should fly to Treasure Coast International Airport, which is 40 minutes north of the preserve. Overnight camping is permitted at the Savannas Recreation Area, with RV hookups and tent camping available for those wanting to spend more time in nature. If you don't want to camp, you can easily find comfortable accommodations nearby, including beautiful beachside lodging.
Savannas Preserve's scenic lakes attract native fish, wildlife, and paddlers
Savannas Preserve State Park's crown jewel is Lake Eden, which is a 22-acre lake perfect for paddling, fishing, and birdwatching. Evans Creek also offers a handicap accessible boat launch along with affordable kayak and canoe rentals and guided tours to accommodate all paddlers. Paddlers can glide across blue waters topped with waterlilies and lush greenery that attract flourishing wildlife. For more kayaking opportunities just 25 minutes south, visit St. Lucie Inlet Preserve State Park, Florida's quiet state park only accessible by boat.
Freshwater fishing is permitted in the park's waterways, including the lakes, creeks, and on popular trails like the River Park Marina Trail. Anglers can catch largemouth bass, spotted seatrout, snook, tarpon, and various other native fish species. All anglers must possess a Florida fishing license and should review all fishing regulations before fishing in the preserve. "Went canoeing and fishing here this morning, beautiful area. Caught (and released) about a dozen bass between two and six pounds," a Google reviewer said.
Since the park is teeming with native Florida wildlife, it is a great destination for birdwatching and wildlife spotting. Some of the preserve's most active residents are deer, gopher tortoises, marsh rabbits, turtles, and otters. Commonly found birds include bald eagles, waterfowl, herons, woodpeckers, osprey, sandhill cranes, and the rare Florida scrub-jay. Savannas Preserve State Park is also one of many Florida locations where you can see wild alligators. "Great and awesome family nature preserve it is a must do bike ride and fishing is good lots of little baby alligators everywhere," another Google reviewer shared. While spotting wild Florida gators is a thrilling experience, visitors should remain alert near waterways and keep in mind that it is illegal to approach or feed them.
Wetland trails are perfect for catching fish and sunsets
Savannas Preserve State Park hosts over 17 miles of trails for hikers, bikers, and horseback riders to enjoy. These trails are pet-friendly for leashed or confined animals, and horses are permitted with a recent negative Coggins test. For those with limited time, Hawks' Bluff Trail is a quick 0.8-mile loop trail through a coastal marsh, popular for catching sunsets. "Sandy trail so prepare accordingly, goes through sand pine and scrub and eventually goes parallel to lake Eden for a good stretch. Saw 3 blue scrub jays, a couple osprey, and a collection of duck at lake Eden," one AllTrails reviewer said. The 0.6-mile out-and-back River Park Marina Trail is another quick option that is especially popular for fishing and birdwatching.
The top-rated trail on AllTrails is the Savannas Preserve White and Yellow Loop, a 2.7-mile loop trail through scrubland and palmettos that offers some of the most frequent spottings of native wildlife and vegetation. "There are a couple of bridges/overlooks that provide an excellent view. Look for gopher tortoises, rusty lyionia, and many scrub wildflowers. The pines make this habitat a great candidate to see bald eagles, osprey, pileated woodpeckers," a hiker shared.
Hikers have also raved about the authentic "Florida" experience that can be found along Savannah Preserve South End Lookout Trail, a 1.8-mile out-and-back wetland trail through marshes that's a popular option among birdwatchers. "Very Floridian type trail. Flat, palms all around, and tall pines," an AllTrails hiker said. Many of the trails in Savannas Preserve State Park offer limited shade, so wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated is important. After exploring the beauty this wetland state park has to offer, you might just want to check out more of Florida's 13 best state parks that are completely underrated.