California's Fast-Growing City With River Access And Nearby Parks And Trails Is A Quick Trip From San Francisco

California has been consistently growing for several years, and while many of its well-known hubs like Los Angeles and San Diego continue to be among the most popular of its destinations, smaller, once-overlooked gems are gaining visibility. One, in particular, is one of the country's fastest-growing suburbs, promising travelers not only city attractions, but also river access, green spaces, and hiking opportunities. Lathrop's population has been expanding at a rapid rate, reaching more than 40,000 residents at the time of writing.

Once a small community, the city has now evolved into an impressive collection of restaurants, community events, and lively parks, all enjoyed by a diverse population. A great way to enjoy the mix of cultures in town is through food, with local restaurants serving a variety of cuisines from Mexican and Indian to Japanese. One potential downside that comes with the continuous growth is the fact that while the city is still mostly walkable, it's becoming less pedestrian-friendly, so having a car on hand might make things easier.

Still, Lathrop has retained a clean, relaxed, and community-oriented feel. The area offers plenty of trails, and thanks to its proximity to the San Joaquin River, outdoor activities can be taken out on the water, too. Attractions like the Dos Reis Regional Park also make it easy to find a nature escape from the city while still maintaining access to its amenities. Reaching Lathrop isn't too difficult, considering that Interstate 5 runs straight through the city and there are several well-known Californian hubs within driving distance. San Francisco is a quick trip away, at a little over an hour by car.