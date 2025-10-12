The San Francisco Neighborhood Tourists Should Avoid If They Want To Stay Safe While Exploring The City

San Francisco is one of America's greatest cities, a cosmopolitan playground filled with endless culture, spectacular global cuisine, breathtaking coastal views, and a distinctly progressive spirit. But the "City by the Bay" also houses a gritty underbelly that's rarely seen by the majority of its 25.5 million tourists, who flock to landmarks like the gleaming Golden Gate Bridge and serpentine Lombard Street. For adventurous travelers who prefer to skip tourist traps like Fisherman's Wharf and go off the beaten path, one neighborhood in particular should be avoided if you want to stay safe while exploring the city. Don't even think about setting foot in the crime-riddled Tenderloin District, home of what some have said is the world's largest open-air drug dealing market.

The Tenderloin District, or simply the Tenderloin, takes up five square blocks in San Francisco's densely packed downtown. The neighborhood is bordered by Geary Street to the north, Market Street to the south, Mason Street to the east, and Van Ness Avenue on its western edge. Within these borders, a thriving drug and crime ring is emboldened to operate because the city's resources and law enforcement are stretched too thin. Criminals and homeless or drug-addicted people live in tents lining filthy streets where all manner of drug use is visible to the naked eye.

Two thirds of drug crimes reported in San Francisco take place in the Tenderloin. Assault and robberies are ubiquitous, and drug overdoses are a regular occurrence. In 2025 alone, over 40% of drug overdoses in San Francisco have been in the Tenderloin and its neighboring SOMA district. While you might catch the visible presence of law enforcement or social outreach workers, tourists might want to consider avoiding the Tenderloin at all costs.