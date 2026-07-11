Not Yosemite, Not Everglades: This Popular National Park Is The Most Polluted

It's an American tradition that summer weekends and vacations see families pack their trunks full and set out to their nearest park, all set to swap cubicles and spreadsheets for mountain vistas and lakeside shenanigans. But for the residents of sunny California, some national parks don't provide the natural oasis expected. Instead, they greet you with the same dense smog you thought you were leaving behind. According to the newest Polluted Parks report by the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA), Sequoia National Park and Kings Canyon National Park are considered the most polluted national parks in the country, surpassing even Yosemite and Everglades.

Even though Sequoia and Kings Canyon are separate parks on paper, they share borders and are jointly administered, with entry at one park including access to the other. As a result, both are equally affected by climate change and urban and agricultural pollution, with contamination levels peaking between May and October. While visitors often head to the parks to gawk at the world's largest trees and witness clear, panoramic views across sweeping valleys, reality unfortunately includes poor visibility and a habitat under threat.

According to Mark Rose, the NPCA's Sierra Nevada program manager, the largest threats to the parks are industrial, agricultural, and vehicular pollution from the Central Valley below (via KVPR). And Sequoia and Kings Canyon aren't the only ones affected. The NPCA also revealed that — counting Sequoia and Kings Canyon as one unit — four of the five most polluted national parks are in California. "Places like Los Angeles, Bakersfield and Fresno regularly rank as the most polluted cities in the country. It's not a surprise that the same pollution impacting cities here in California is then making its way up to our national parks," Rose reasoned, adding that local regulators have flouted federal air compliance standards for years.