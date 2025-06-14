Four Of America's Five Most Polluted National Parks Are All In One Scenic State Out West

When you picture national parks, you might imagine mighty forests, white sand dunes, or snow capped mountain peaks — but what about smog? While the national parks exist to help preserve the natural landscape in remarkable places around the United States, that doesn't mean that those beautiful spots are exempt from the pollution that impacts the world around them. According to a study from the National Parks Conservation Association which analyzed air quality and the impacts of climate change, the five parks that have the most significant issues with pollution are Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, Mojave National Park, Joshua Tree National Park, Yosemite National Park, and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. All of these incredible parks are located in the state of California, except for Carlsbad Caverns.

Carlsbad Caverns National Park, in New Mexico has an issue with ozone levels, which are a particular concern in the hottest months of summer. These can reach levels that are considered unsafe for the park and its guests due to nearby oil drilling. The rest of the parks on the list are all in the state of California. While these parks are among the most beautiful places in the world, they are not exempt from the pollution issues facing The Golden State as a whole, like large urban centers, industry, wildfires, and farming. While California may have the most severe issues, it is not alone — the National Parks Conservation Association reports that 97% of national parks have issues with air pollution.