5 Hotels In Florida That Travelers May Want To Avoid
There's no doubt Florida is a popular vacation destination, and with the volume of tourists comes a range of lodging options. Five-star beachfront resorts and budget motels line the state's coast, making it easy to book a stay based on a price tag or flattering hero photo alone. However, guest reviews on Google and Tripadvisor suggest some properties have recurring issues that travelers should know about before reserving a room. Common trends include cleanliness complaints, unresponsive front desks, and properties not delivering on advertised amenities.
No hotel pleases every guest, and many travelers still report perfectly acceptable stays at these properties. But when multiple reviewers highlight the same complaints over months or years, those patterns can provide valuable insight to consider before booking. We found five Florida properties where feedback suggests travelers may want to carefully read recent reviews, set realistic expectations, or weigh nearby alternatives.
Maingate Lakeside
About a five-minute drive south of Disney World is the Maingate Lakeside Resort. With a 2.7-star rating from nearly 7,000 Google reviews (3 stars on Tripadvisor), this budget-friendly stay close to the theme park can appeal to families looking to save money. However, 78% of reviews noting cleanliness and 86% mentioning safety are unfavorable, and guests report cockroaches. One person claimed they saw a houseless person living in an abandoned room. "The condition of the room was unacceptable," this same guest noted. "Mold was visible in multiple areas, including the connecting door between rooms, which was completely covered in it on both sides."
Sea Club Resort
Sea Club Resort, just 20 minutes north of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, is along a strip with some of the city's best beach resorts with rave reviews. Its convenient location attracts travelers looking for an affordable stay, but its 2.1-star Google rating and 2.9-star Tripadvisor rating represent warnings to would-be guests. Honing in on Google reviews mentioning bathrooms, cleanliness, and the property, the percentage of unfavorable comments are 90%, 84%, and 79%, respectively — and dozens mention a bad smell and bugs. Additionally, of Google reviews mentioning customer service, only 30% are favorable.
Plaza Hotel Fort Lauderdale
Of the properties on this list, Plaza Hotel Fort Lauderdale has one of the lowest Tripadvisor ratings at 1.4 stars (2.4 stars on Google). It's a 20-minute drive north of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, close to the most livable city in Florida, Wilton Manors. Lack of cleanliness appears to be a big problem, with reviews on Google mentioning bathrooms, cleanliness, and the rooms weighing in heavily unfavorable — 90%, 82%, and 89% respectively. A good night's sleep as well as safety are also issues here, and reviews mentioning these key aspects of a hotel stay came in at 81% and 86% negative.
Days Inn by Wyndham Fort Myers
The Days Inn by Wyndham Fort Myers, a 25-minute drive from the Southwest Florida International Airport, has 2.9 stars on Google and 2.2 stars on Tripadvisor. While a recent guest says it's "great value for the money. Super clean and friendly staff," overall reviews on Google show unfavorable comments about key categories are in the majority. When speaking about the property, its cleanliness, and the bathrooms, 59%, 63%, and 79% respectively are negative in these categories. There are also repeated reports of repairs needed and rooms with cigarette odors lingering in non-smoking accommodations.
The Broadmore Miami Beach
About 25 minutes from Miami International Airport, The Broadmore Miami Beach sits right across the street from the city's north shore beaches — a potentially idyllic location. But, a dive into recent reviews of the property reveals there might be trouble in paradise. With 2.7 stars on Google Reviews and 2.9 stars on Tripadvisor, visitors tell a cautionary tale. Among Google reviews that mention the property overall, 72% are unfavorable and repeatedly express the opinion that the property needs a major update and the rooms aren't clean. In the cleanliness category on Google Reviews, 78% of comments are negative. Still, it's a true budget hotel, and some reviewers find the location and price worth the pitfalls.
All of the data provided in this article was gathered at the time of writing, and is subject to change. Reading recent reviews, comparing nearby alternatives, and weighing your own priorities can help you decide whether the savings outweigh the potential drawbacks. As with any hotel, guest experiences vary, and plenty of travelers still choose to stay at these properties.