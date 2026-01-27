Fort Lauderdale's 5 Best Beach Resorts With Rave Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's that time of year. Sounds of snow shovels scraping driveways resound through the air. No matter how hard one tries, a woolen scarf fails to protect against the bone-chilling breeze. Like a distant mirage, Florida beckons, and the winter-weary count the days 'til their mid-winter escape to the balmy state.

Among all the spectacular destinations that are must-visit in the state of Florida, Fort Lauderdale — the vibrant city on the state's southeastern coast, 30 miles north of Miami — stands out as a supreme Floridian destination. For one, it earns major kudos when it comes to beaches, with 24 miles of dreamy sands, backed by shimmering high-rise condominiums and sumptuous hotels and resorts . But we arrive at a conundrum: With mile after mile of resorts in this much-loved beach town, how does one decide where to rest their head?

To simplify this decision for you, we have conducted an analysis and ranked the top five oceanfront resorts in Fort Lauderdale, based on traveler reviews from the booking sites Expedia, Booking.com, and Tripadvisor. This list represents a mixture of small and large resorts, packed with amenities like pools, spas, bars, and restaurants, with nightly rates from around $500 to over $1,000 during the winter high season. All the resorts are located within a few miles of one another on gorgeous Fort Lauderdale Beach, only a few miles from downtown areas like Flagler Village, the walkable Fort Lauderdale neighborhood brimming with artsy vibes.