Fort Lauderdale's 5 Best Beach Resorts With Rave Reviews
It's that time of year. Sounds of snow shovels scraping driveways resound through the air. No matter how hard one tries, a woolen scarf fails to protect against the bone-chilling breeze. Like a distant mirage, Florida beckons, and the winter-weary count the days 'til their mid-winter escape to the balmy state.
Among all the spectacular destinations that are must-visit in the state of Florida, Fort Lauderdale — the vibrant city on the state's southeastern coast, 30 miles north of Miami — stands out as a supreme Floridian destination. For one, it earns major kudos when it comes to beaches, with 24 miles of dreamy sands, backed by shimmering high-rise condominiums and sumptuous hotels and resorts . But we arrive at a conundrum: With mile after mile of resorts in this much-loved beach town, how does one decide where to rest their head?
To simplify this decision for you, we have conducted an analysis and ranked the top five oceanfront resorts in Fort Lauderdale, based on traveler reviews from the booking sites Expedia, Booking.com, and Tripadvisor. This list represents a mixture of small and large resorts, packed with amenities like pools, spas, bars, and restaurants, with nightly rates from around $500 to over $1,000 during the winter high season. All the resorts are located within a few miles of one another on gorgeous Fort Lauderdale Beach, only a few miles from downtown areas like Flagler Village, the walkable Fort Lauderdale neighborhood brimming with artsy vibes.
Lago Mar Beach Resort & Club
The sprawling 204-room Lago Mar Beach Resort & Club keeps racking up the accolades, earning the top spot in our analysis. And according to the resort's website, in past years it has also been recognized as a top Florida resort by outlets like Travel & Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, and U.S. News and World Report. Set on 10 verdant acres on the southern end of Fort Lauderdale Beach, the family-owned resort boasts a spa, a resort shop that was voted the "Best Boutique Shop in Fort Lauderdale" (per the resort's web site), multiple pools, and its own private beach, along with both fine and casual dining options, a wine bar, and an old-fashioned soda shop.
Reviewers noted that the resort is great for families, particularly with its expansive private beach. One Tripadvisor reviewer raved, "What a wonderful place- this is our 11th year. So private. Excellent for families. The biggest most beautiful (private) beach!! Great service. We just love it." An Expedia reviewer agreed with these sentiments: "Great place, especially with kids." However, not all reviewers were delighted with the setup at the resort's pools. One Tripadvisor reviewer complained, "If you want to have any chance of finding a chair at either pool, you literally have to get up at 7 am and go place a towel and personal item on the chairs. Want some shade ... try 5 am."
Surprisingly, given its stellar amenities and all the glowing reviews, this resort turned out to be the least expensive on our list. Standard rooms come with two queen beds and a balcony. In March (the middle of the winter high season), these rooms go for $500 per night, $565 with taxes and fees on Expedia, at the time of writing.
Hotel Maren Fort Lauderdale Beach
In second place on our list is the 141-room Hotel Maren Fort Lauderdale Beach, a Hilton property located near Las Olas Boulevard. The fresh, contemporary decor at this seaside resort conveys a laid-back luxury, and its smaller size relative to most of the other resorts on this list makes it a bit more intimate — ideal for a couple on a romantic getaway or as a stopover for those on their way to a cruise. Despite its compactness, the hotel features a fitness center, a resort shop, a business center, and an on-site fine-dining restaurant, as well as a Starbucks and a pool bar-lounge. The pool sits on the fifth-floor deck, where you can take in the superb ocean views from decadent loungers and cozy cabanas.
Reviewers on both Booking.com and Tripadvisor expressed appreciation for the hotel's location on a middle stretch of Fort Lauderdale Beach, backed by the Intracoastal Waterway; the hotel's location had an overall rating of 9.4 out of 10 on Booking.com and 4.9 out of 5.0 on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor reviewers praised the establishment's customer service, with one reviewer exclaiming, "This hotel is a hidden gem. From the moment you walk in, the staff members make you feel special. The location is perfect. My new favorite hotel while visiting Fort Lauderdale."
However, the resort's value rating on Tripadvisor is only a 4.4, with one Expedia reviewer noting, "Nice location. The hotel lacks ambiance and decor. It is functional but nothing more. At the price, I was expecting a little bit more." During high season, Hotel Maren's standard rooms, featuring one king bed and an ocean view, start at around $550 per night, $665 with taxes and fees on Expedia.
Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach
Next up on our list is the enormous 290-room Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, another Hilton property — this one located about a mile north of Hotel Maren on the same stretch of golden, palm-dotted sand. Much larger than its counterpart, it has all the same amenities and then some: various eateries and bars, a fitness center, a resort shop, and more. Besides lounging at the pool or nearby beach, guests can indulge in a variety of relaxation treatments at the on-site spa, enjoy Japanese and Korean cuisine at the hotel's Asian-themed restaurant, and sip handcrafted cocktails at either the indoor bar or on the sky deck.
Tripadvisor reviewers complimented the resort's clean and spacious rooms, with one observing that they were "perfect for family travel." On Expedia, 29 reviews mentioned the resort's excellent location and high levels of customer service, though several reviewers complained that the hotel was old and lacked soundproofing.
During early March, the least expensive rooms on Expedia were considerably more expensive than those at Hotel Maren — perhaps reflective of the greater variety of amenities at the Conrad and the fact that all the Conrad's rooms are suites with their own kitchenettes. The most basic Conrad rooms feature two queen beds, a small kitchenette, and a view of the Intracoastal Waterway and run about $700 per night ($850 with taxes and fees) on Expedia. Those wanting more indoor-outdoor living space can book a larger suite or one of the luxury residences, which have multiple bedrooms and full kitchens. Of course, those options come with a much higher price tag.
Four Seasons Hotel & Residences Fort Lauderdale
Speaking of high price tags, right next door to the Conrad is the dreamy, 189-room Four Seasons Hotel & Residences Fort Lauderdale — the area's only Five-Diamond hotel — coming in fourth place in our analysis. Unsurprisingly, it's the most expensive resort on our list, with amenities that anyone could swoon over. Enjoy opulent suites with elegant furnishings and views, dining options that include two Michelin-listed eateries, a world-class spa, and a sublime swimming pool and beach area with games for the whole family.
The resort received plaudits from Tripadvisor reviewers for its service, elegant rooms, and amazing food. One Tripadvisor reviewer waxed poetic about the food: "Evelyn's restaurant: It's odd to say, but this is absolutely my favorite restaurant, anywhere. The ingredients are the highest quality, and the dishes, all the ones we've tried, are just delicious ..." On Booking.com, the resort received sky-high ratings (9.2+ out of 10) in the categories of comfort, staff, cleanliness, facilities, and location. Several reviewers also highlighted the family-friendliness of the resort and that staff members went out of their way to cater to their children. A Booking.com reviewer said that they had "never been to a hotel that feels both luxurious and incredibly family-friendly at the same time."
Despite rave reviews across all three of the surveyed travel sites, low ratings for value on two sites (4.0/5 on Tripadvisor and 8.4/10 on Booking.com) pulled the overall score down. During high season, a standard room with a king bed and city views was listed on Expedia for around $800 per night, just under $1,000 with taxes and fees. The nightly rate for all ocean-view rooms exceeded $1,100.
Atlantic Hotel & Spa
The final resort on our list, the Atlantic Hotel & Spa, is immediately north of the Conrad on Fort Lauderdale Beach and is the closest of all these resorts to Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, the city's prettiest nature escape. With only 99 rooms, the Atlantic is the smallest resort listed here. But it still offers an impressive array of amenities. All rooms are oversized with kitchenettes; plus, there's an oceanside restaurant and terrace, a rooftop pool and bar, and a full-service spa and fitness room.
On Tripadvisor, reviewers gave the resort high scores for rooms, cleanliness, and sleep quality. Specific comments referenced the spaciousness of the rooms, the convenience of the kitchenettes, and the great views from the balconies. Expedia reviewers were enthusiastic about the resort's pool and spa, and a Tripadvisor reviewer mentioned that the "fifth floor has the spa and pool area, which was sizable and well-maintained." However, another Tripadvisor reviewer noted, "The rooms could use some updating. There is wear and tear, but so incredibly clean!"
After Lago Mar, the rooms at the Atlantic Hotel were the least expensive of any resort on our list. That said, a room with a king bed and an ocean view here during high season will still set you back around $450 per night ($550 with taxes and fees) on Expedia. Unfortunately, none of the resorts on our list can be described as budget-friendly, at least during peak season. But visitors can still save a little money by taking advantage of all the cheap and free things to do in and around Fort Lauderdale.
Methodology
To compile our list, we identified beachfront resorts in Fort Lauderdale by searching using these criteria on Expedia, Booking.com, and Tripadvisor. Note that the classifications of hotel and resort both appear on booking sites, and the difference between these two accommodation categories seems to be that resorts are larger and offer a broader range of amenities than hotels.
Next, we averaged traveler ratings from the three travel booking sites to calculate an average rating for each beachfront resort. Since Expedia and Booking.com use a 1–10 rating scale, whereas Tripadvisor uses a 1–5 scale, we doubled the Tripadvisor score before calculating our average. The results were as follows: a 9.2 average score for Lago Mar (Expedia 9.4, Booking 8.8, Tripadvisor 4.7 to 9.4); 9.03 for Hotel Maren (Expedia 9.2, Booking 8.5, Tripadvisor 4.7 to 9.4); 9.0 for the Conrad (Expedia 9.2, Booking 8.6, TripAdvisor 4.6 to 9.2); 8.97 for Four Seasons (Expedia 9.4, Booking 8.7, Tripadvisor 4.4 to 8.8); and 8.77 for the Atlantic Hotel (Expedia 9.0, Booking 8.5, Tripadvisor 4.4 to 8.8). In our deeper analysis, we looked at overall ratings for each resort in certain categories (e.g., rooms, service, cleanliness, location). We also examined individual reviews to identify what travelers were raving about at each resort and what they tended to complain about, if anything.