This Under-The-Radar Florida Destination Quietly Beat Out Major Cities To Be Named The Most Livable In The State

South Florida continues to attract many relocating from other states, thanks in part to the absence of state income tax, which can make it a more affordable option for many. However, when one thinks of Miami, one of America's best cities for nightlife, or artsy towns like Fort Lauderdale, nicknamed the "Venice of America," the soaring cost of living can quickly dull the appeal. If you crave the city life, just a short 10-minute drive north of the European-inspired beach town lies Wilton Manors — a neighborhood known as one of Florida's most livable cities, according to a study performed by GoBankingRates in June 2025.

The study analyzed data from federal agencies such as the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau. Researchers focused on factors including the total cost of living annually and monthly, the value of a single-family home, and household median income. The study found that Wilton Manors earned a livability score of 91, well above the threshold of 80, which signifies an exceptional quality of life. With an annual total cost of living reaching $76,041 and a household median income of $79,390, the average resident can live below their means.

Livability isn't just about affordability; it's also about lifestyle. Wilton Manors offers a vibrant, inclusive community known for its LGBTQ+ friendliness, walkable downtown, and thriving arts and culture scene. With eclectic restaurants, galleries, and nightlife, this hidden gem blends small-town charm with urban conveniences, making it one of Florida's most well-rounded places to call home.