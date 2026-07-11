North America's Third-Largest Great Lakes Island Is A Canadian Gem With Tasty Eats, Cute Shops, And Camping
Not many know that the vast majority of the Great Lakes' 35,000 islands can be found in Lake Huron. While some islands measure no more than an acre, and are little more than small rocky patches, larger islands (like Manitoulin Island, the largest) boast thousands of permanent residents, and are a popular vacation destination. Famed for being the Lakes' third-largest island, St. Joseph Island is a major feature of Lake Huron. Aside from its fascinating history, fort ruins, and museum, St. Joseph Island is packed with camping opportunities, independent shopping, and is even famed for being one of Ontario's maple syrup hotspots.
Measuring about 141 square miles, St. Joseph Island straddles Lake Huron on the spot where Northern Ontario borders Michigan's Upper Peninsula -– linked by the charming Sault St. Marie twin cities. It's the second-largest among the Lake Huron islands, and impressively the seventh-largest lake island in the world. Among St. Joseph Island's four communities, two in particular stand out. Richards Landing and Hilton Beach are where the majority of tourism hotspots and amenities are located. Outdoor aficionados will find campgrounds, trailer parks, and sites to park their RVs across the island. Several camping options are available within easy driving distance of the main villages, as well as in more remote parts of the island, like the southern tip, home to both the St. Joseph Island Migratory Birds Sanctuary and the Fort St. Joseph National Historic Site.
The best way to reach the island is by driving along Highway 17 and onto the bridge connecting it to the mainland. The closest city is Sault St. Marie, about an hour's drive (45 miles) away.
Visit tasty eateries and quaint shops in St. Joseph Island
St. Joseph Island may not be the "Maple Syrup Capital of the World" -– that's the province of Quebec –- but it's still renowned as a prime spot to enjoy the sugary delicacy. In fact, the island produces a significant chunk (about 18%) of Ontario's pure maple syrup, and celebrates the produce during its annual Maple Syrup festival in spring. Visitors can get a taste of maple-flavored goods from one of the many producers on the island, such as Gilbertson's Maple Products (which has its own pancake house), or at ice cream parlor The Wharf, in Richards Landing. The latter is just one of many tasty eateries on the island.
Within walking distance of The Wharf, waterside restaurant Whisky Rocks serves "docktails" with a view over the North Channel. The menu offers a wide variety of options, from North American classics like mac and cheese, to tacos and fish & chips. If you fancy a steak night, head to the Tilt'n Hilton Steakhouse & Beverage Co. in Hilton Beach. Aside from their main meat offering, they also put together a white fish fry-up (only on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings), and are recognized by Northern Ontario Travel as one of the top 10 Restaurants on the North Loop.
In addition to its independent and family-run eateries, the island has a handful of cute, unique shops where you can find local goods. Shop for souvenirs, hand-crafted jewelry, and gifts at Elizabeth Ireland Studio, or head to clothing shop Moose Sweats for vintage attire, eclectic goods, and hand-dyed giftables. There are also specialist shops dotted around the island, including fabric shop Bee Joyful Sewing, and musical instrument store Schryer Violins.
Camping and exploring St. Joseph Island's historic sites
While glamorous and car-free Mackinac Island is renowned for beaches that rival the Caribbean's, St. Joseph Island is better known for its quaint communities and historic sites. Chief among them is Fort St. Joseph National Historic Site, built between 1796 and 1799, and the setting for fascinating stories from the War of 1812. Visitors can walk among the ruins and key buildings –- located on the southern tip of the island –- and remnants of what was once Upper Canada's most westerly fort under British rule. Another quirky site is the stone-constructed Richards Landing Jail, which retains its barred windows, and gives a glimpse into an early 1900s prison. Those curious to learn more about the island's history can visit nearby St. Joseph Island Museum Village, home to more than 6,000 artifacts dating from the town's fur trading industry days, and beyond.
Thanks to its spread out communities and wealth of lakeside activities available, St. Joseph Island makes for a great camping destination. Visitors who want to overnight on the island have several options available, from cabins and yurts, to fully-serviced campgrounds, RV sites, and trailer parks. For those who want to enjoy the wilder side of the island, Whiskey Bay Resort on the south-eastern tip provides a fully-serviced trailer site and cabins if you don't want to bring your own roof. One of the often untold camping tips is that you don't need a lot of gear to have an enjoyable (and efficient) camping trip. But those who want that extra peace of mind will find campgrounds that are well-connected to the main communities. One of those is Busy Beaver Campground within easy reach of both Richards Landing and Hilton Beach. The campground has access to its own private sandy beach, general store, and boat and kayak docks on the lakeshore among the facilities.