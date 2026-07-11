North America's Third-Largest Great Lakes Island Is A Canadian Gem With Tasty Eats, Cute Shops, And Camping

Not many know that the vast majority of the Great Lakes' 35,000 islands can be found in Lake Huron. While some islands measure no more than an acre, and are little more than small rocky patches, larger islands (like Manitoulin Island, the largest) boast thousands of permanent residents, and are a popular vacation destination. Famed for being the Lakes' third-largest island, St. Joseph Island is a major feature of Lake Huron. Aside from its fascinating history, fort ruins, and museum, St. Joseph Island is packed with camping opportunities, independent shopping, and is even famed for being one of Ontario's maple syrup hotspots.

Measuring about 141 square miles, St. Joseph Island straddles Lake Huron on the spot where Northern Ontario borders Michigan's Upper Peninsula -– linked by the charming Sault St. Marie twin cities. It's the second-largest among the Lake Huron islands, and impressively the seventh-largest lake island in the world. Among St. Joseph Island's four communities, two in particular stand out. Richards Landing and Hilton Beach are where the majority of tourism hotspots and amenities are located. Outdoor aficionados will find campgrounds, trailer parks, and sites to park their RVs across the island. Several camping options are available within easy driving distance of the main villages, as well as in more remote parts of the island, like the southern tip, home to both the St. Joseph Island Migratory Birds Sanctuary and the Fort St. Joseph National Historic Site.

The best way to reach the island is by driving along Highway 17 and onto the bridge connecting it to the mainland. The closest city is Sault St. Marie, about an hour's drive (45 miles) away.