North Carolina's 'Little French Town In The Uwharries' Is A Walkable Mountain Gateway Full Of European Charm

North Carolina has mountains, coastal escapes, and historic villages, but few places have the character of Badin: an unlikely crossover between rural Appalachian scenery and a French-shaped community. Stroll through the town, and you'll see brick facades in a historic district and stone-laid sidewalks arranged in a relatively compact village layout. Just beyond its French-influenced streets, Badin Lake sparkles, a retreat for fishing and boating. To the east of the town are the Uwharrie Mountains, which lend Badin its nickname of the "Little French Town in the Uwharries," a perfect summary of its mix of European charm and access to nature.

Badin's Historic District is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the character of its early 20th-century French beginnings. The town owes its roots to a French aluminum company (L'Aluminium Français) that set up in the area in 1913. The company operated on the Yadkin River only for a couple of years before the arrival of World War I, but it had already built numerous homes with a French Colonial flair.

Today, it's easy to see the historic buildings of Badin on a walk, taking just about 15 minutes to stroll across the historic district without stopping. The town's center is filled with sidewalks and greenery to help shade some of the sun on a hot North Carolina day. You could make a day of wandering its winding streets — with a museum complex to stop at — before hiking in the Uwharries or taking a dip in the lake.