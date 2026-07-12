Between Albany And NYC Is A Highly Underrated City With A Historic Downtown, Vibrant Culture, And Scenic Parks
New York's Hudson Valley is filled with well-known destinations, including galleries and shops in Beacon and historic streets in Cold Spring. However, travelers searching for a less obvious stop between New York City and Albany can head across the Hudson River to Newburgh. Located along the river's western bank, the city sits about an hour and 30 minutes north of New York City, and the same distance south of Albany. Its closest airport is New York Stewart International Airport (SWF), which is just a 15-minute drive away.
In addition to its prominent location along the Hudson River, Newburgh is also a destination for history buffs. Centuries-old landmarks and other restored buildings fill the city's East End Historic District. One of its popular attractions — Washington's Headquarters State Historic Site — is even recognized as the first publicly owned historic site in the United States, according to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
At the same time, Newburgh offers more than just historic landmarks. Art galleries, performance spaces, and locally owned restaurants make up a large portion of the city's vibrant culture. Travelers can also leave the downtown streets behind for landscaped green spaces and scenic views across the Hudson River, making Newburgh an underrated Hudson Valley destination worth exploring.
Historic architecture and local culture fill Downtown Newburgh
Visitors can begin exploring Newburgh's East End Historic District at Washington's Headquarters State Historic Site, which is not quite a presidential suite, but still one of many places the president slept. The Hasbrouck House, which dates back to 1750, is where George Washington spent over 16 months near the end of the Revolutionary War. One Google reviewer called the site "incredibly educational" and "very informative," while another listed taking "in the view of the Hudson" as a highlight. However, its opening hours can be limited, according to another reviewer. It's also worth noting that guided tours of the Hasbrouck House are suspended at the time of writing due to restoration efforts.
From there, walk along Liberty Street, where you'll find a plethora of eateries and local hangouts. Betty's Snack Bar, located across from Washington's Headquarters, serves coffee, breakfast, and lunch during the day, while its adjoining tavern, The Betty, offers craft beer, cocktails, and casual bites. Nearby, The Wherehouse is a laid-back option for burgers, sandwiches, and vegan and vegetarian dishes, with live music and other events held throughout the year. Google reviewers have noticed the eclectic vibes, with one even calling its newspaper-style menus a "piece of art."
Travelers can continue toward Broadway and Ann Street to experience Newburgh's contemporary cultural side. Safe Harbors of the Hudson, a nonprofit arts and housing organization, operates several nearby spaces, including Ann Street Gallery, the Lobby at the Ritz performance venue, and Safe Harbors Green. There, visitors might browse a contemporary art exhibition, catch a live concert or theater performance, or stop by the green for "Salsa Under the Stars." And for those interested in visiting another Hudson River Valley town with historic sites and an artsy downtown nearby, check out Catskill, New York.
Scenic parks and Hudson River views offer an escape from the city center
Travelers looking for a break from Newburgh's busier streets can head to Downing Park, a 35-acre green space with walking paths, wildlife, and the scenic Polly Pond. On Google, one visitor describes the park as a relaxed area to gather with friends to play games. However, they mention that there are no picnic areas or restrooms.
A five-minute drive from Downing Park, you'll find the City of Newburgh Waterfront Trail. Spanning seven acres along the Hudson River, the stretch offers beautiful views of the waterfront and the mountains framing the adjacent, underrated, artsy city of Beacon. Kayakers can also use the Washington Street Boat Launch, which is open from 7 to 9 p.m. during the warmer months. However, one Google reviewer recommends that those with boat trailers arrive early since parking spaces can be limited.
Those interested in exploring beyond Downtown Newburgh can also visit Algonquin Park, just a 10-minute drive away. The park offers trails that visitors say are suited to hikers of all experience levels, mini waterfalls, picnic areas, and a pond where you can reel in some fish. In addition to its natural beauty, Algonquin Park features the stone ruins of 19th-century gunpowder mills, which attract painters and photographers alike.