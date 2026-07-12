Between Albany And NYC Is A Highly Underrated City With A Historic Downtown, Vibrant Culture, And Scenic Parks

New York's Hudson Valley is filled with well-known destinations, including galleries and shops in Beacon and historic streets in Cold Spring. However, travelers searching for a less obvious stop between New York City and Albany can head across the Hudson River to Newburgh. Located along the river's western bank, the city sits about an hour and 30 minutes north of New York City, and the same distance south of Albany. Its closest airport is New York Stewart International Airport (SWF), which is just a 15-minute drive away.

In addition to its prominent location along the Hudson River, Newburgh is also a destination for history buffs. Centuries-old landmarks and other restored buildings fill the city's East End Historic District. One of its popular attractions — Washington's Headquarters State Historic Site — is even recognized as the first publicly owned historic site in the United States, according to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

At the same time, Newburgh offers more than just historic landmarks. Art galleries, performance spaces, and locally owned restaurants make up a large portion of the city's vibrant culture. Travelers can also leave the downtown streets behind for landscaped green spaces and scenic views across the Hudson River, making Newburgh an underrated Hudson Valley destination worth exploring.