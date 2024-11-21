5 Presidential Suites You Can Book Now Where US Presidents Have Actually Slept

When it comes to hotels, the presidential suite represents the cream of the crop. Regardless of whether any American president actually slept there, it's the name that earns the respect. For example, at the Four Seasons' presidential suite in New York City, this translates into a Steinway grand piano, bedroom walls wrapped in Thai silk, and a private terrace overlooking Central Park. Check into the presidential suite at the Hassler in Rome and find Roman artifacts, an 18th-century desk, and handcrafted wood paneling. The same goes for the ultra-private presidential suite at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas.

When it comes to suites that hosted actual U.S. presidents, the luxury may not always reach such heights (although it often does). But it's more than made up for by the history made there, which is sometimes world-changing. Some even come with actual items and artifacts used by the presidents, putting presidential history in guests' reach. That's gotten many on the official list of National Historic Landmarks, adding mystique to the appeal of the rooms to guests, who generally need to book them far in advance and pay top dollar. Here are five true presidential suites that hosted the commander-in-chief and can claim the elite status.