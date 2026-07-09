World Cup Tourists Say These Are America's 5 Friendliest Cities (And The Surprising One That Made The List)
The World Cup continues in full swing, and even though the U.S. Men's Team was eliminated in a crushing defeat against Belgium, one thing is for sure: The country as a whole is having a terrific tournament. The U.S. has welcomed millions of visitors to this competition, and many of them have openly expressed their love as they experience the everyday things many Americans take for granted. From a Japanese fan sinking his teeth into a massive Texas BBQ beef rib to a German visitor marveling at the mega-gas station Buc-ee's , fans from around the world have been charmed by America's loveable quirks, as well as the people who have welcomed them with open arms.
Eleven U.S. cities have hosted games for this World Cup, and while it's fair to say that the fans have soaked up the festivities and happy chaos in each spot, according to the New York Post, five cities in particular have been voted the friendliest: Atlanta, Boston, Seattle, Philadelphia, and — to some people's surprise — New York.
In a video on TikTok, this British soccer fan summed up the feelings of many visitors to this year's World Cup — some of whom had negative preconceived notions about the U.S. — like this: "We owe America a huge apology... everyone is so friendly, everyone is so accommodating, and I've honestly had the best time."
From Southern hospitality to Philly cheesesteak, World Cup fans fall in love with America's cities
Of the five World Cup host cities voted the friendliest by visiting fans, Atlanta — which was named America's best summer travel destination in 2026 — is probably the least surprising to make the list. After all, Georgia's metropolis is known for its Southern hospitality, which extended to World Cup visitors. In addition to hosting games, the Big Peach also put on the FIFA Fan Festival in Centennial Olympic Park, an 18-day extravaganza with televised matches, music, food, and more.
Fans also fell in love with Philadelphia, where the city lived up to its nickname: "The City of Brotherly Love." Some went nuts sampling the city's signature cheesesteak sandwiches for the first time (incidentally, here are the five hands-down best places to get them), and the city made a good impression by giving out 30,000 free maps.
Seattle charmed international fans through its warm embrace of soccer culture in the form of rallies, watch parties, and street marches. However, its stadium — Lumen Field — was the real heart-grabber, which was ranked by The Athletic as the number one venue in the whole tournament. "I cannot think of a stadium in the world that feels so connected to the city it belongs to," wrote sports journalist Simon Hughes.
The Tartan Army soaks up Boston love and New York surprises
Out of all of this year's World Cup host cities in the U.S., perhaps none came out looking better than Boston, which can be best seen through this historic trail through downtown neighborhoods. Locals especially rolled out the carpet for the 50,000 fans from Scotland — known collectively as the "Tartan Army" — who descended on Beantown and famously drank at least one pub dry. Many Scottish were touched at these diplays of affection. "You guys are really welcoming. It's kind of like feeling at home," said Scottish visitor Alan Swanson in an article for CBS News. This love was reciprocated by locals like Steve Castigilone, who told the BBC, "I have completely fallen in love with Scottish people. They've made the cold-hearted Bostonians all warm up."
New York City was the fifth town to be voted the friendliest, which surprised some. After all, New Yorkers can be bossy and brusque and even have a reputation for outright rudeness. However, this tough exterior seems to have evaporated when it comes to World Cup visitors, at least according one fan in an interview with CBS News. "Honestly, it's all been happy surprises," he said. "[T]he police have been good with us, the transport has been really good, people have paid for meals, people have paid for drinks. American hospitality is the greatest in the world."