World Cup Tourists Say These Are America's 5 Friendliest Cities (And The Surprising One That Made The List)

The World Cup continues in full swing, and even though the U.S. Men's Team was eliminated in a crushing defeat against Belgium, one thing is for sure: The country as a whole is having a terrific tournament. The U.S. has welcomed millions of visitors to this competition, and many of them have openly expressed their love as they experience the everyday things many Americans take for granted. From a Japanese fan sinking his teeth into a massive Texas BBQ beef rib to a German visitor marveling at the mega-gas station Buc-ee's , fans from around the world have been charmed by America's loveable quirks, as well as the people who have welcomed them with open arms.

Eleven U.S. cities have hosted games for this World Cup, and while it's fair to say that the fans have soaked up the festivities and happy chaos in each spot, according to the New York Post, five cities in particular have been voted the friendliest: Atlanta, Boston, Seattle, Philadelphia, and — to some people's surprise — New York.

In a video on TikTok, this British soccer fan summed up the feelings of many visitors to this year's World Cup — some of whom had negative preconceived notions about the U.S. — like this: "We owe America a huge apology... everyone is so friendly, everyone is so accommodating, and I've honestly had the best time."