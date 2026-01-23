The 5 Hands-Down Best Places To Get A Cheesesteak In Philadelphia, Per Reviews
Philadelphia is known for its must-see art and architecture, and even serving the "best sandwich in America," the roast pork — but there are few things more iconic about the city than the cheesesteak. And potentially one of the longest-standing arguments still heavily debated in the City of Brotherly Love is where to find Philly's best cheesesteak. Whether they're a "Whiz Wit" devotee (meaning they love gooey, processed Cheez Whiz smothered on their cheesesteak) or stand on business that provolone is the only way to go, cheesesteak connoisseurs are chock-full of heated opinions about who does it the best.
While those outside the city might call it a "Philly," in Philly, it's simply a cheesesteak — but it's anything but simple. The cheesesteak isn't just a sandwich here; it's part of the city's identity, and loyalty runs deep. But for visitors trying to eat well (not just eat at the place with the most famous reputation), reviews can guide you through the noise.
So we've narrowed our hands-down best cheesesteak list to places that consistently earn high ratings across review platforms like Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor for their cheesesteaks. We also focused on names that come up repeatedly in local cheesesteak ranking discussions — Reddit is a treasure trove on the topic. Some have been around longer than others, but what they all share is a reputation for quality steak, "proper" rolls, and execution that you can rely on. With so many cheesesteak options in Philly, this list isn't exhaustive. But if you only have room for one (or five), these are the places — in no particular order — that reviewers and locals agree are hands-down worth it every time.
Angelo's Pizzeria South Philly
If you've been researching Philly cheesesteaks, Angelo's Pizzeria in South Philly probably came up early — and for good reason. Though it's also beloved for its pizza, Angelo's has become a well-known cheesesteak destination thanks to its attention to detail. Reviewers consistently praise the freshly-baked seeded rolls, thin-sliced ribeye, and balanced cheese distribution that never overwhelms the meat. The bread is made in-house — in fact, founder Danny DiGiampietro married into the Sarcone family, which is practically bread royalty in the city.
The traditional cheesesteak comes with a choice of Cooper Sharp (a new favorite cheesesteak tradition), American, Provolone, Cheese Whiz, or Long Hot Whiz (which is Cheese Whiz mixed with chili peppers known as "long hots"). However, Angelo's offers some unique twists, too, like the Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak and spicy Diavlo Pizza Steak.
Michelin's Bib Gourmand gives Angelo's a nod, citing its "Serious, hefty cheesesteaks bound with Cooper Sharp cheese or 'long hot whiz,'" adding that "hot cherry peppers are a necessary topping." And despite having "no seating anywhere," Michelin says "the trouble is well worth it." Reviewers agree, with one diner writing on Google that Angelo's classic cheesesteak has the "confident balance of flavor that reminds you why the classic never needs reinvention."
John's Roast Pork
John's Roast Pork has been open since the 1930s. While it's best known for its iconic roast pork sandwiches, its cheesesteak has earned nearly as much praise. From topping the ranks in Craig LaBan's 2002 Cheesesteak Project to earning a 4.6 out of nearly 4,000 Google reviews, John's Roast Pork has clearly carved out its space in Philly's cheesesteak scene. Reviewers consistently rave over the quality of the ribeye, the perfectly toasted rolls, and the portion size.
While many opt for the traditional cheesesteak, topped with American cheese or provolone, John's cheesesteak menu has a handful of twists on the classic. Experimental cheesesteak fans can try variations like the Bruschetta Cheese Steak, the Bacon Cheese Steak, and the Steak Italiano (with spinach and sharp provolone) listed on the menu.
The shop keeps limited hours and is closed on Mondays and Sundays, so visitors to the city should plan accordingly. Still, John's shows up on nearly every "best cheesesteak" list for a reason — from top 10 rankings by The Infatuation to Philadelphia Today. For anyone looking for a taste of old-school Philly done right, this is one of the most reliable stops in the city.
Jim's South Street
No list of the best cheesesteaks in Philly would be complete without Jim's South Street, which has more than 12,000 Google reviews. This iconic spot opened in the summer of 1976 and has been slinging cheesesteaks to the public ever since, earning accolades like Philadelphia magazine's "Best of Philly" five times, as well as nods from other media outlets, like the Philadelphia Business Journal.
After reopening following a long closure caused by a fire in 2022, Jim's South Street quickly reclaimed its spot as a go-to cheesesteak destination. Reviewers love the soft bread, layered cheese, and consistency of the experience. Jim's offers the classic cheesesteak build — flat-top griddled steak on a soft hoagie roll with your choice of Whiz, American cheese, or provolone. Add toppings like peppers and mushrooms to mingle with the griddled onions if you like, for an extra charge.
Located on South Street, Jim's is ideal if you want a great cheesesteak while exploring one of Philly's most walkable neighborhoods. It does have a bit of a touristy reputation (though not quite as much as Geno's and Pat's). As one Google reviewer put it: "This is one of your quintessential cheesesteak spots. Super delicious super fresh, but make sure to get there before the line gets too long. Check their hours before you go. The cheesesteak was incredible."
Dalessandro's Steaks & Hoagies
Ask locals where they go for cheesesteaks, and Dalessandro's Steaks & Hoagies comes up time and time again. Located in Roxborough, well outside the city's tourist core, Dalessandro's is famous for its finely chopped beef, which creates a softer, more uniform texture that many fans swear by. With more than 13,000 Google reviews, Dalessandro's is a shoo-in for the best-ranked cheesesteak spot in the city. It has made rankings in The Philadelphia Inquirer, VisitPhilly.com, and the Philadelphia Business Journal and has been awarded a Bib Gourmand recommendation by the Michelin Guide.
Reviewers love how the finely chopped meat allows the onions and cheese to penetrate every single bite. As this Google reviewer explained: "Dalessandro's absolutely lives up to the hype. The steak is chopped perfectly fine so every bite is juicy, savory, and packed with flavor. The roll soaks up the juices without getting soggy, the onions are cooked just right, and the cheese blends into every crevice the way a real Philly cheesesteak should."
The main drawback for some visitors might be its location. It's not especially convenient if you're staying downtown, but many reviewers say the trip is worth it. If you're willing to venture beyond Center City, Dalessandro's offers one of Philly's most beloved cheesesteak experiences. And once you're done, you can head over to the nearby stunning urban Wissahickon Valley Park for epic gorges and lovely forests.
Shay's Steaks
Shay's Steaks is a name that tends to fly a little under the radar on typical "Best Cheesesteaks" lists, but its 4.8 stars out of just under 3,000 Google reviews and frequent mentions by locals earned it a spot on this list. Locals and visitors alike rave about this place, with some boldly calling it the best cheesesteak in the city (although that claim gets tossed around frequently among all of the names on this list). As one diner wrote on Reddit, "It is CRAZY good. Had one almost 3 weeks ago and I'm STILL THINKING ABOUT IT."
Shay's stands out for its gourmet approach to cheesesteaks, using premium cuts like prime rib and filet mignon paired with super-fresh ingredients. The classic features chopped prime rib and Cooper Sharp cheese — or switch things up with the Dreamchaser, inspired by Meek Mill, which has filet mignon, Cooper Sharp, red garlic jalapeño seasoning, onions, and peppers. The "Great Gabe" slaps some crispy hashbrowns on the steak, and The Shayquon offers American wagyu, black garlic and truffle seasoning, Cooper Sharp, onions, and peppers.
You will pay a bit more here compared to other places — but that's reflected in the top-tier meat selections. Beyond the delicious cheesesteaks, many reviewers note that the service is excellent, and the ambiance of the restaurant is warm and inviting. As one Google reviewer said, "There are a lot of places in Philly to get a delicious cheesesteak, but there is nothing like Shay's. Shay's Steaks is a full-on community highlight."
Methodology
To narrow this list down to five, we looked for cheesesteak shops that showed strong, consistent high rankings across multiple review platforms, such as Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor. Places with thousands of reviews and consistently positive reviews scored the most points, especially when praise focused on meat quality, bread, and execution rather than tourist novelty.
We also considered local reputation — how often these spots come up in discussions about the best cheesesteaks on social media platforms like Reddit and Facebook, and whether they're recommended by people who live in the city rather than just visitors. That also meant accounting for media rankings of the best cheesesteaks in the city, so we consulted sources like The Philadelphia Inquirer, VisitPhilly.com, Philadelphia magazine, and other local publications.