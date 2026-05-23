This Vibrant, Affordable Southern City Was Named America's Best Summer Travel Destination In 2026
As summer approaches, travelers across the U.S. are starting to develop an itch for adventure. However, with households projected to spend an additional $870 on gas by the end of summer, more than half of Americans are rethinking their plans. Taking into account tight budgets, WalletHub recently released its list of the top summer travel destinations in the U.S. for 2026, ranking the Atlanta metro area number one.
Located in northwestern Georgia, Atlanta may not offer the white sand beaches of the Caribbean, but there's plenty for travelers to do without sacrificing their savings. Explore Castleberry Hill Arts District, catch a show at the historic Fox Theater, shop at 56 local businesses at Ponce City Market, or relax at a day spa. Plus, WalletHub estimates that flights from major cities during peak summer travel dates can cost as little as $317.
To pinpoint the best U.S. travel destination in 2026, WalletHub evaluated the 100 largest metro areas in the country. "Compared with other rankings that focus on each destination's scenic quality, this report focuses primarily on the cost and convenience of traveling to each location as well as its affordability," per WalletHub. The personal finance experts also considered safety and weather, awarding a score from one to 100. Atlanta received the highest overall score, followed by Orlando, Florida, and Austin, Texas.
Discovering Atlanta, Georgia
Where this southern city really shines is the diversity of highly rated attractions, many of them free, low-cost, or otherwise great value. Watch whale sharks cruise overhead at Georgia Aquarium, the largest in America, and then stroll past the famous "Earth Goddess" plant sculpture at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Learn about Atlanta's civil rights history at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights and Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park, or discover the city on Peachtree Trolley's 90-minute narrated tour.
Urban green spaces abound, giving visitors the chance to experience nature in the heart of the city. The Atlanta Beltline trail system converts old rail tracks to a 22-mile multi-use path dotted with restaurants, cafes, and breweries, including New Realm Brewing. This 20,000-square-foot space is a mecca for beer enthusiasts, offering patio seating and live music four days per week. The start of the Blue Ridge Mountains is only a 1.5-hour drive away, opening up a range of fun, from visiting the shops at Blue Ridge Lake to attending waterfront concerts at Lake Lanier.
In terms of dining, Atlanta boasts world-class cuisine, including 11 restaurants that have snagged a coveted Michelin Bib Gourmand distinction—an award highlighting quality and affordability. Nightlife in Buckhead (trendy clubs) or Midtown (brew pubs galore) is equally thrilling in no small part because Atlanta's last call comes as late as 4 a.m. For a day of slow exploration, visit Little Five Points for shops, music, and people-watching.
Getting to and staying in Atlanta
As the epicenter of transportation and commerce in the southeast, Atlanta is designed for efficient movement. Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) is the world's busiest airport, offering direct flights to destinations across the country. For travelers coming from Washington D.C., New York, Dallas, Texas, and many other hubs, the flight only lasts a few hours at most. Even from San Francisco, California, a nonstop flight will get you to Atlanta in around 4.5 hours.
Once in the city, MARTA, Atlanta's rail system, makes getting between neighborhoods easy. Don't forget to pick up a MARTA pass, which offers unlimited transportation and comes in 1- to 7-day increments. Alternatively, the Atlanta Streetcar goes by all the major downtown attractions and offers 1-day passes for only $3.
You'll find a range of accommodations, from 5-star hotels, like the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, to basic rooms good for a city escape with little actual time in the room. However, first-time visitors will likely want to stay in Midtown. Here, you're a stone's throw away from many of Atlanta's top attractions, including the Fox Theater, High Museum of Art, and the shops of Atlantic Station. In terms of budget, Midtown isn't the cheapest neighborhood, but Tripadvisor highlights several 3-star hotels in the $200 to $250 per night range. Curious which city got the worst rating? It's Thousand Oaks, California.