This Vibrant, Affordable Southern City Was Named America's Best Summer Travel Destination In 2026

As summer approaches, travelers across the U.S. are starting to develop an itch for adventure. However, with households projected to spend an additional $870 on gas by the end of summer, more than half of Americans are rethinking their plans. Taking into account tight budgets, WalletHub recently released its list of the top summer travel destinations in the U.S. for 2026, ranking the Atlanta metro area number one.

Located in northwestern Georgia, Atlanta may not offer the white sand beaches of the Caribbean, but there's plenty for travelers to do without sacrificing their savings. Explore Castleberry Hill Arts District, catch a show at the historic Fox Theater, shop at 56 local businesses at Ponce City Market, or relax at a day spa. Plus, WalletHub estimates that flights from major cities during peak summer travel dates can cost as little as $317.

To pinpoint the best U.S. travel destination in 2026, WalletHub evaluated the 100 largest metro areas in the country. "Compared with other rankings that focus on each destination's scenic quality, this report focuses primarily on the cost and convenience of traveling to each location as well as its affordability," per WalletHub. The personal finance experts also considered safety and weather, awarding a score from one to 100. Atlanta received the highest overall score, followed by Orlando, Florida, and Austin, Texas.