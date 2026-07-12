Japan's Underrated City On The Coast Is An Asian Escape With Gorgeous Mountains, Hot Springs, And Seafood

Japan is so hot right now. Travelers can't get enough of the island nation, so much so that the tourism board and tour agencies have launched campaigns to encourage people to visit less popular destinations beyond the big three — Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka — which are absolutely heaving. Enter Hakodate, Hokkaido's third-largest city, generally overlooked by Western tourists who tend to head to Sapporo, the capital of the prefecture. A sweeping coastal metropolis located at the southern tip of Japan's northern island, Hakodate is wildly underrated, packed with interesting history, Indigenous culture, coastal charm, and natural wonder.

Hakodate was one of Japan's first ports to open to the world for international trade in the 19th century, and that global influence is still very visible today, particularly in the architecture of the Motomachi district, where distinctly Western-style houses, churches, and merchant buildings sit. Kanemori Red Brick Warehouse is another example; now converted into cool shops, cafes, and restaurants, it's a great place to spend an afternoon by the waterfront, sampling the delectable seafood. Visiting Hokkaido also gives an opportunity to learn about the Ainu, Indigenous communities who first lived on the island. There's a renaissance of their culture and language in Hokkaido, and Hakodate City Museum of Northern Peoples is a great place to start.

Aside from the history and architecture, one of Hakodate's biggest draws is the view from Mount Hakodate, ranked as one of Japan's best night vistas. The city's hot spring neighborhood, Yunokawa Onsen, also boasts an impressive array of bathing spots. It's easy to reach, as Hakodate is pretty compact and easy to explore by tram or on foot. The city is also easy to get to, connected to Tokyo by a four-hour-long Shinkansen ride, making it an excellent base for discovering southern Hokkaido. And being so easy to navigate, this part of Japan is the ultimate destination for solo travelers.