This Quiet Orlando Suburb Is An Artsy City With Local Eats, Green Parks, And Lake Fun
Orlando consistently ranks among the most-visited cities in America, drawing in tens of millions of travelers every year. For all its world-famous attractions, though, the city remains a bit controversial in terms of overall value, with a Radical Storage report ranking it as the most disappointing destination in the country. That's why, if you want to take in the region's lively energy or even visit a couple of those must-see attractions while avoiding the tiresome crowds and sky-high prices, you might want to consider setting up base in one of its underrated suburbs instead. Case in point: Casselberry. This is a city of over 30,000 residents, known for its cozy, quiet atmosphere, friendly locals, and safe feel.
Still, the area boasts an impressive arts scene, complete with public installations and an art center that hosts exhibitions, lectures, and even hands-on classes. Another visit-worthy side of Casselberry's city scene is its restaurant collection. In town, you'll get to enjoy authentic Latin American cuisine, mom-and-pop Italian restaurants, plus an underrated bagel shop. What really accentuates Casselberry's quiet, relaxed atmosphere, though, is its abundance of green spaces and lake access. Attractions like Secret Lake Park and Red Bug Lake Park offer travelers plenty of hiking, fishing, and boating opportunities.
With all that said, Casselberry's well-connected location and proximity to the big city remain major perks. Orlando's less than a 20-minute drive away under normal traffic conditions, and that's where those planning to fly will also find the nearest major entryway, Orlando International Airport (MCO). The city's positioning right in the pathway of U.S. Route 17 also makes it possible to reach Jacksonville in less than two and a half hours.
Casselberry is an artsy city with great local eats
While some travelers might already know that Orlando is home to a wildly artsy district that buzzes with creativity, hidden gems, and a laid-back vibe, Casselberry's colorful, imaginative side remains undiscovered to many. You can start exploring it with a tour through some of the public pieces. Murals like the Wachovia Bank one and the "Multi-Colored Flat Panels" outside of City Hall are among the must-sees. The former, a restored, 20-foot-long artwork created by Spanish artist Antonio Martinez Andres, highlights Florida's impressive nature landscapes, while the latter are part of Dorothy Gillespie's 2003 Rockefeller Center installation, whose vibrancy stands as an ode to the creator's contribution to the women's art movement.
The panels are located within Lake Concord Park, which, in addition to the walking pathways, greenery, and splash pad, also features a collection of almost 40 sculptures. Inside a ranch-style home, you'll also find the Sculpture House, home to a rotating collection of three-dimensional art. The park also features the Casselberry Art House, known for its exhibitions (featuring many local artists), plus classes in ceramics, watercolor, mixed media, and more for all experience levels.
Hungry? The city is home to a selection of highly rated eateries. El Toque Restaurant is known for its authentic Venezuelan food. It serves arepas, empanadas, and tequenos, and the prices are generally considered reasonable by reviewers. Vinzo's Italian Grill & Pizzeria is a highly rated restaurant serving New York-style pies, pastas, and more. Customers compliment the cozy, laid-back atmosphere. Next, stop by Bagel King, one of the five underrated restaurants that prove Orlando is a food town. Located 5 miles outside the city center, this is a place many consider worth driving to for the fluffy bagels and reasonable prices.
Finding peace and quiet in Casselberry's nature
Niche reviewers describe Casselberry as quiet, cozy, and peaceful, and the city is widely viewed as safe with a community feel and suburban aura. Reddit commenters, in general, have a lot of good things to say about the city's atmosphere. A big part of Casselberry's laid-back charm is its unrestricted access to nature. The city is home to more than 15 parks covering about 122 acres and over two dozen lakes and ponds, making it possible for visitors to enjoy land-based recreation and lakeside adventures, all in one place.
Secret Lake Park is a great example of that and one of the most popular green spaces in the city. It's situated between three lakes equipped with piers and several fishing spots, housing catfish and other species. Those who want to get out on the water can use the ramp to go kayaking or canoeing. The park also features several sports fields, plus pavilions, spacious playgrounds, and walking trails with great sunset views.
Red Bug Lake Park is another popular spot, which, aside from the usual soccer fields and picnic spaces, offers a mini zip line and sand volleyball courts. Climbing structures and fitness equipment are also available. Those looking to fish can do so off the on-site dock, while visitors who just want to enjoy the lakeside ambiance can watch the water lilies float by. Next, stop by Kewannee Park. On top of featuring several playgrounds and a pond (complete with ducks), the space is also part of the Kewannee Trail, which passes through beautiful wetland habitats and a fishing spot. Want to add another stop to your itinerary? Longwood, a natural oasis with paddling, craft beer, and golf, is just a six-minute drive away.