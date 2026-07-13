This Quiet Orlando Suburb Is An Artsy City With Local Eats, Green Parks, And Lake Fun

Orlando consistently ranks among the most-visited cities in America, drawing in tens of millions of travelers every year. For all its world-famous attractions, though, the city remains a bit controversial in terms of overall value, with a Radical Storage report ranking it as the most disappointing destination in the country. That's why, if you want to take in the region's lively energy or even visit a couple of those must-see attractions while avoiding the tiresome crowds and sky-high prices, you might want to consider setting up base in one of its underrated suburbs instead. Case in point: Casselberry. This is a city of over 30,000 residents, known for its cozy, quiet atmosphere, friendly locals, and safe feel.

Still, the area boasts an impressive arts scene, complete with public installations and an art center that hosts exhibitions, lectures, and even hands-on classes. Another visit-worthy side of Casselberry's city scene is its restaurant collection. In town, you'll get to enjoy authentic Latin American cuisine, mom-and-pop Italian restaurants, plus an underrated bagel shop. What really accentuates Casselberry's quiet, relaxed atmosphere, though, is its abundance of green spaces and lake access. Attractions like Secret Lake Park and Red Bug Lake Park offer travelers plenty of hiking, fishing, and boating opportunities.

With all that said, Casselberry's well-connected location and proximity to the big city remain major perks. Orlando's less than a 20-minute drive away under normal traffic conditions, and that's where those planning to fly will also find the nearest major entryway, Orlando International Airport (MCO). The city's positioning right in the pathway of U.S. Route 17 also makes it possible to reach Jacksonville in less than two and a half hours.