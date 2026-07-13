One Of The Cities Ohio Residents Moved To Most In 2025 Is A Midwest Darling With Music, Sports, And Famous Hot Dogs
Ohioans have many reasons to stay put in The Buckeye State. Waterfront developments along Lake Erie, rock 'n' roll heritage, artsy cities, nature escapes, and the "Roller Coaster Capital of the World" are just some. But for those who decided to move elsewhere in 2025, there was one Midwest city in particular that called the loudest. Detroit, a lakeside city in Michigan, was one of the most popular choices for Ohio residents moving interstate, according to data from the 2025 U-Haul Midyear Migration Trends report. The report found that U-Haul customers arriving in Detroit from out of state were most likely to be traveling from Ohio, followed by Florida in second and Illinois in third.
Detroit is known as "The Paris of the Midwest," but it might also be high time it's given due credit as a legitimate temptation for Ohioans to cross state lines. U-Haul's data revolves around all the one-way truck, trailer, and box moves from Ohio into Detroit between January and July 2025. However, it's worth noting that U-Haul also only included 35 U.S. metro areas with over 2 million residents in its research. It also didn't include anyone who moved without using a U-Haul service. Still, there's a clear trend of Ohio residents opting for the geographically and economically similar state of Michigan, particularly the high-growth city of Detroit.
"Many of the largest U.S. metros are in growth mode — a change from what was seen following the COVID-19 pandemic when people took advantage of remote work and migrated to less-crowded markets," U-Haul experts were quoted as saying by Mahoning Matters. This 2025 trend follows on from 2024, when U-Haul released its midyear report ranking Ohio as the top origin state again for Detroit incomers. Clearly, this Midwest darling has all the right ingredients, whether that's its exceptional music scene, national sporting teams, or All-American hot dogs.
Enticing live music in Detroit
You don't get a nickname like Motown without being able to deliver top-quality music. This distinct music genre is part of the city as much as automotive manufacturing. "Motown has become for Detroit what whole industries have become for other cities ... It's not just Detroit and music. It's Detroit and Motown," the city's official historian, Jamon Jordan, said to NPR. Many venues offer visitors the opportunity to see Motown live. Bert's Market Place is part barbecue joint, part Motown lounge. People eat smoked barbecue ribs while listening to Motown bands and tribute acts either inside or at tables spread across the sidewalk and street.
You can learn more about Detroit's Motown heritage and culture at the Motown Museum. Exhibits housed in the former Motown Records recording studio trace the story of Motown in Detroit. This is a legendary space where some of the world's greatest Motown bands recorded, including the Supremes, Funk Brothers, Jackson 5, Marvin Gaye, and Stevie Wonder. Visitors can get up close to original recording instruments and equipment in Studio A and the Control Room.
Detroit also provides stages for various music genres. The Majestic Theatre hosts musicians from around the country, while the old-school Tin Roof puts on rock, country, DJs, and more in a rambunctious pub setting. Many people credit Detroit's Black and queer communities for inventing techno music in the '70s and '80s. TV Lounge is the spot for authentic Detroit techno, according to the r/Detroit subreddit. It's the city's longest-running nightclub and often has indoor and outdoor events with DJs playing techno, house, Afrobeats, and hip hop.
Legendary sport and hot dogs in Detroit
Sports fans have their pick of four major league teams, including the Detroit Lions (football), Red Wings (ice hockey), Tigers (baseball), and Pistons (basketball). The Lions actually originated in Portsmouth, Ohio, before relocating to Detroit (sound familiar?). Now they create an electrifying atmosphere at Ford Field on game days with classic tailgates, impassioned fans, and superstar players. The Red Wings have given Detroit the nickname Hockeytown, as they've won more Stanley Cups than any other American team in the NHL. Fanatic supporters pack out Little Caesars Arena, where basketball fans can also watch the Pistons. The Tigers round out this sports smorgasbord, playing enthralling baseball games at Comerica Park.
If you haven't yet heard of the Coney Island hot dog's connection to Detroit, it's not too late to get on locals' good sides. The Detroit Historical Society stakes Detroit's claim to these unique dogs over Coney Island in New York. It's essentially a beef frankfurter on a steamed bun with meat chili, white onions, and mustard on top. The city's most historic Coney dog spots, American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island, were opened in the early 1900s by Greek immigrant brothers. Visit both to truly decide which does the Coney better.
If hot dogs aren't your style, don't worry. Detroit offers a wide range of cuisines and restaurants that cater to varied palates. SheWolf Pastificio & Bar serves mouth-watering Italian food and has been so successful that its chef, Anthony Lombardo, recently opened his second restaurant, Medusa, in the city. While SheWolf calls upon the flavors and creations of old Rome, Medusa pays homage to authentic Sicilian dining. You can fly into Detroit via Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW), known as one of North America's best. It's also only one hour's drive from Toledo or three hours from Cleveland.