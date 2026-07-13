One Of The Cities Ohio Residents Moved To Most In 2025 Is A Midwest Darling With Music, Sports, And Famous Hot Dogs

Ohioans have many reasons to stay put in The Buckeye State. Waterfront developments along Lake Erie, rock 'n' roll heritage, artsy cities, nature escapes, and the "Roller Coaster Capital of the World" are just some. But for those who decided to move elsewhere in 2025, there was one Midwest city in particular that called the loudest. Detroit, a lakeside city in Michigan, was one of the most popular choices for Ohio residents moving interstate, according to data from the 2025 U-Haul Midyear Migration Trends report. The report found that U-Haul customers arriving in Detroit from out of state were most likely to be traveling from Ohio, followed by Florida in second and Illinois in third.

Detroit is known as "The Paris of the Midwest," but it might also be high time it's given due credit as a legitimate temptation for Ohioans to cross state lines. U-Haul's data revolves around all the one-way truck, trailer, and box moves from Ohio into Detroit between January and July 2025. However, it's worth noting that U-Haul also only included 35 U.S. metro areas with over 2 million residents in its research. It also didn't include anyone who moved without using a U-Haul service. Still, there's a clear trend of Ohio residents opting for the geographically and economically similar state of Michigan, particularly the high-growth city of Detroit.

"Many of the largest U.S. metros are in growth mode — a change from what was seen following the COVID-19 pandemic when people took advantage of remote work and migrated to less-crowded markets," U-Haul experts were quoted as saying by Mahoning Matters. This 2025 trend follows on from 2024, when U-Haul released its midyear report ranking Ohio as the top origin state again for Detroit incomers. Clearly, this Midwest darling has all the right ingredients, whether that's its exceptional music scene, national sporting teams, or All-American hot dogs.