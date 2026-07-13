Sandwiched Between Dayton And Cincinnati Is Ohio's 'Antique Capital Of The Midwest' With Walkable Charm
If your hobby is finding old treasures in antique stores, you might consider a pilgrimage to the "Antique Capital of the Midwest", Waynesville, Ohio. With over 20 antique shops within three blocks, there are almost more shops than you can visit in a week, much less a single day! Of the many antique stores in Waynesville, you can surely find one that specializes in the collectible item, style, or category of item you may be seeking. From furniture belonging to bygone eras to clothing that looks like it's straight out of medieval England, you can find it all.
In addition to its antique scene, Waynesville is also quite walkable. In less than half a mile along Main Street, side by side with antique stores, you can find cute coffee shops, taverns, and top-rated restaurants with a variety of cuisines. You'll have no problem finding a quick drink or bite to eat in between diving through stacks of old treasures.
This antiquing mecca is located between Dayton and Cincinnati. As such, Waynesville is the perfect day trip or a stop between the two cities. The town is also just over an hour from Columbus, making for a road trip destination. Regardless of where you're coming or going from, it's well worth a trip to this vintage shopping hotspot.
How to spend the day antique shopping in Waynesville, Ohio
When you arrive in Waynesville, you'll realize why it's one of the most charming small towns in Ohio. Head to Main Street to start your day off with a coffee and a sweet treat at Taylor's Coffee and Creamery. Try one of their iconic coffee buckets, with a handle to hold as you search the stacks of antique delights. After grabbing your coffee, you may consider the Waynesville Antique Mall as your first antique store stop of the day. This is one of the most popular antique stores in Waynesville. Google reviewers say there is a wide variety of unique items, from furniture and jewelry to China dinnerware and collectible coins.
Next door to the antique mall is The Tartan Turtle Ltd., an eclectic little shop packed with vintage fashion, crystals, and other mystical items. Once you've satisfied your itch there, head just a couple of doors down to the Butter Churn Cafe for lunch and try their variety of soups, salads, and sandwiches or one of their specialty sundaes.
Next up, if you're renovating your home and looking for unique touches, consider a visit to Village Salvage. This shop sells a wide array of home furnishings and even building materials such as door knobs, stained glass windows, and fireplace mantels. Looking to complete a comic book collection? Hailstorm Vintage will transport you back to childhood with vintage clothing and collectibles from every fandom imaginable. To finish off your day, head to the Stone House Tavern, which serves typical pub fare.
Fun festivals in Waynesville, Ohio
For lovers of antiques or simply the unique, the best time to visit Waynesville is in the fall when multiple festivals are held in and near the town. The largest festival is the Ohio Sauerkraut Festival, which takes place every year on the second full weekend of October. This festival draws in over 350,000 people from all over the nation, serving seven tons of sauerkraut to festival-goers from dozens of stalls.
Did you find a kilt or fancy medieval tunic at The Tartan Turtle? There is no better place to wear it than at the Ohio Renaissance Festival, which spans from Labor Day to November 1st in Waynesville. Each weekend features a different theme, from your classic pirates and vikings to the more unique "Time Travelers and Romance". With over 165,000 attendees each year, this is a bustling event where you can enjoy turkey legs, peruse unique arts and crafts, and enjoy a variety of entertainment from acrobatics to sword swallowing.
Known as the most haunted town in Ohio, visitors who love all things spooky shouldn't miss Waynesville in October. If you're interested in the paranormal, you might consider making a visit to the Hammel House Inn, the Stetson House, or the Museum at the Friends Home, where spirits are said to linger long after death. The Museum at the Friends Home even offers ghost hunting classes and ghost tours throughout Waynesville.