Sandwiched Between Dayton And Cincinnati Is Ohio's 'Antique Capital Of The Midwest' With Walkable Charm

If your hobby is finding old treasures in antique stores, you might consider a pilgrimage to the "Antique Capital of the Midwest", Waynesville, Ohio. With over 20 antique shops within three blocks, there are almost more shops than you can visit in a week, much less a single day! Of the many antique stores in Waynesville, you can surely find one that specializes in the collectible item, style, or category of item you may be seeking. From furniture belonging to bygone eras to clothing that looks like it's straight out of medieval England, you can find it all.

In addition to its antique scene, Waynesville is also quite walkable. In less than half a mile along Main Street, side by side with antique stores, you can find cute coffee shops, taverns, and top-rated restaurants with a variety of cuisines. You'll have no problem finding a quick drink or bite to eat in between diving through stacks of old treasures.

This antiquing mecca is located between Dayton and Cincinnati. As such, Waynesville is the perfect day trip or a stop between the two cities. The town is also just over an hour from Columbus, making for a road trip destination. Regardless of where you're coming or going from, it's well worth a trip to this vintage shopping hotspot.