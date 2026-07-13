Sandwiched Between Des Moines And Omaha Is A Midwest City With State Park Beauty, Tasty Eats, And Lake Fun

The sprawling heartland of the Midwest is one of the nation's best regions for a peaceful getaway. While the area is filled with breathtaking natural landscapes and friendly communities, travelers tend to skip over it in favor of more popular tourist hubs. Although the Midwest is growing in popularity as a vacation destination, the region is still practically bursting at the seams with hidden gems that offer a scenic getaway without the crowds. One such hidden gem is the small town of Anita, nestled in the stunning hills of southwestern Iowa.

The quaint city of Anita in Cass County exudes Midwestern small-town charm. With a population of less than 1,000 residents, this is the sort of place where everyone knows one another and neighbors greet each other by name. The community spirit is felt through the city's annual events, as well as through the beautifully maintained parks, trails, and green spaces. The nearest major cities are Des Moines, about 63 miles east, and Omaha, about 75 miles west in Nebraska, making Anita an appealing option for travelers looking to get away from the bustling city. Plus, the city houses a large state park that features a stunning lake, providing the region with tons of outdoor recreation. If you're looking for a lovely little town that embodies Midwestern charm, look no further than Anita.