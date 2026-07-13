Sandwiched Between Des Moines And Omaha Is A Midwest City With State Park Beauty, Tasty Eats, And Lake Fun
The sprawling heartland of the Midwest is one of the nation's best regions for a peaceful getaway. While the area is filled with breathtaking natural landscapes and friendly communities, travelers tend to skip over it in favor of more popular tourist hubs. Although the Midwest is growing in popularity as a vacation destination, the region is still practically bursting at the seams with hidden gems that offer a scenic getaway without the crowds. One such hidden gem is the small town of Anita, nestled in the stunning hills of southwestern Iowa.
The quaint city of Anita in Cass County exudes Midwestern small-town charm. With a population of less than 1,000 residents, this is the sort of place where everyone knows one another and neighbors greet each other by name. The community spirit is felt through the city's annual events, as well as through the beautifully maintained parks, trails, and green spaces. The nearest major cities are Des Moines, about 63 miles east, and Omaha, about 75 miles west in Nebraska, making Anita an appealing option for travelers looking to get away from the bustling city. Plus, the city houses a large state park that features a stunning lake, providing the region with tons of outdoor recreation. If you're looking for a lovely little town that embodies Midwestern charm, look no further than Anita.
Visit Anita for its shops, eateries, and events
Throughout the year, Anita offers a glimpse into the city's robust community spirit through their citywide celebrations and events. During the warmer months, Tuesday evenings bring the Farmer's Market to the downtown area, where residents can support the local artisans and farmers. One of Anita's biggest events is the annual Whaletown Celebration and Steak Fry held in early August. This three-day-long family-friendly event celebrates the town's history and community, and features tons of fun activities including a beloved parade. The festivities conclude with a Steak Fry Dinner provided by the city's firefighters. Downtown Anita ushers in the changing seasons during Fall Fest in September, while December brings about Christmas in Anita –although it gets overshadowed by the popular Christmas celebration in nearby Atlantic, a city with family-friendly outings and fun shops.
Speaking of fun shops, Downtown Anita offers plenty of unique local options. The Market on Main is a one-stop shop for local businesses; here, you can embrace Midwestern heritage with clothing from Cowhide and Conchos, or treat yourself to some self-care products from The Cozy Shrub Co. The downtown area also boasts a pretty impressive dining scene. A local favorite is The Redwood Steak House, an Anita staple since 1947 that patrons on TripAdvisor note for the delicious menu items and friendly service. For a more relaxed option, the M & I Weather Vane Cafe is a classic small town diner, from the cozy ambiance to the charming old school decor. If you're looking for a good drink and even better conversation, head over to Huffy's Tavern, a rustic hole in the wall where locals treat visitors like family.
Explore the Outdoors in Anita
Anita is a must-visit for nature lovers, as picturesque natural scenes and outdoor adventure are abound in and around this little city. Bandshell Park and Victory Park offer outdoor fun right in the city, while the stunning 18-hole Crestwood Hills Golf Course can be enjoyed by golfers of all experience levels. Anita's best outdoor offering, however, is the sprawling Lake Anita State Park. Spanning just over 1,000 acres, there seems to be no end to the adventure and beauty of this park. From downtown Anita, nature lovers can follow the mile Grass Roots Trail to reach the park, which features an additional five miles of trails through the lush prairie landscape. The crown jewel of this park is Lake Anita, a 171-acre reservoir with ample opportunities for fishing, boating, and swimming. There is a beautiful beach area with a sand volleyball court, and there are plenty of picnic areas along the lake and throughout the park. Whether you want to challenge yourself to a hike or simply relax beside the lake, this park offers tons of space for every kind of outdoor enthusiast.
While there is plenty of nature to enjoy within Anita, its location makes it a great gateway to the Southwest Iowa region. It is about 35 miles southeast of the scenic Prairie Rose State Park, which spans 422 acres and is located near Harlan, a friendly city with shops, museums, and a lakeside state park. Anita also sits near the unique Loess Hills, Iowa's most awe-inspiring geological formations. One of the best ways to see these breathtaking hills is on the underrated Loess Hills National Scenic Byway (with plenty of stops for outdoor recreation) that stretches along the state's western border.