Iowa's Underrated Scenic Byway Passes Unique Geological Formations With Plenty Of Stops For Outdoor Recreation

What comes to mind when picturing America's best road trips? Perhaps the famed Route 66, which is brimming with world-famous roadside attractions, or maybe the stunning Blue Ridge Parkway, dubbed "America's favorite" drive? For those seeking a coastal experience, the rugged Pacific Coast Highway and the tropical Florida Keys are also firm favorites. Although these are some of the most popular and iconic typical "Americana" routes for a scenic ride, the country also boasts plenty of underrated highways and byways worth exploring.

For uncrowded recreational stop-offs and incredible natural formations, you should consider embarking on the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway in the underrated state of Iowa. Established in 1991, the National Scenic Byways Program is a "voluntary, community-based program" that aims to "recognize, protect, and promote America's most outstanding roads", and the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway is undoubtedly one for the bucket list.

Featuring mesmerizing geological formations and awe-inspiring state parks, this 220-mile road trip, which stretches from Akron, Iowa, to the Missouri border, promises an escape from the hustle and bustle of the daily routine. Due to being often overshadowed by the more "popular" routes, the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway allows you to discover natural attractions and historically significant landmarks without the crowds. If time is on your side, you can also take advantage of the additional 185 miles of excursion trails, both on and off-road terrain, taking in even more sights and experiences.