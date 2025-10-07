Iowa's Underrated Scenic Byway Passes Unique Geological Formations With Plenty Of Stops For Outdoor Recreation
What comes to mind when picturing America's best road trips? Perhaps the famed Route 66, which is brimming with world-famous roadside attractions, or maybe the stunning Blue Ridge Parkway, dubbed "America's favorite" drive? For those seeking a coastal experience, the rugged Pacific Coast Highway and the tropical Florida Keys are also firm favorites. Although these are some of the most popular and iconic typical "Americana" routes for a scenic ride, the country also boasts plenty of underrated highways and byways worth exploring.
For uncrowded recreational stop-offs and incredible natural formations, you should consider embarking on the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway in the underrated state of Iowa. Established in 1991, the National Scenic Byways Program is a "voluntary, community-based program" that aims to "recognize, protect, and promote America's most outstanding roads", and the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway is undoubtedly one for the bucket list.
Featuring mesmerizing geological formations and awe-inspiring state parks, this 220-mile road trip, which stretches from Akron, Iowa, to the Missouri border, promises an escape from the hustle and bustle of the daily routine. Due to being often overshadowed by the more "popular" routes, the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway allows you to discover natural attractions and historically significant landmarks without the crowds. If time is on your side, you can also take advantage of the additional 185 miles of excursion trails, both on and off-road terrain, taking in even more sights and experiences.
Discover the Iconic landmarks along the way
Running parallel to Interstate 29, the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway may be 220 miles long, but it will feel much longer, given the array of interesting stop-offs along the way. The standout feature is, of course, the Loess Hills (pronounced Luss), which are a unique formation of wind-deposited loess soil, which has come to be Iowa's geological gem. Because of its sheer beauty, you will have plenty of dedicated overlooks to stop at for taking photos and soaking up the views.
In addition to the awe-inspiring hills, there are many major landmarks en route, but allow time in the Sioux City area to discover some of the best before continuing your journey. Here, you can explore Broken Kettle Grasslands Preserve, which is home to the "largest remaining prairie and more than 200 bison" in the state. This is an absolute gem for nature and wildlife enthusiasts, and is a fantastic place to begin your road trip.
While in the area, don't miss your chance to check out Stone State Park, a haven for outdoor recreation, including over 15 miles of hiking and biking trails as well as fishing, camping, and a nearby nature center. Visitors can also check out exhibits of the iconic expedition at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Sioux City before continuing to the Lewis & Clark State Park in nearby Onawa for boating, fishing, and more excellent hiking.
How to enhance your experience through Iowa
The Loess Hills National Scenic Byway can be undertaken in a number of ways. Whether you are passing through the region in your RV or plan to fly in and explore by rental car, the choice is yours. If you are flying in, the best place to begin is at Sioux Gateway Airport (SUX), just 45 minutes from the starting point of Akron, Iowa. This regional airport connects to many major hubs throughout the country and has daily flights to Chicago and Denver. Here, you can easily organize a car rental, and Sioux City has a range of accommodation options before your road trip commences.
On the trip, you will pass by several notable places like Omaha, as well as Pisgah, Honey Creek, and Council Bluffs, where you can find bed & breakfasts, hotels, and camping options at the state parks or forests. While you could easily undertake this trip in a short time, it is best to allow a few extra days to take in the sights and enjoy the many outdoor experiences. You could even hike a short section of the iconic 4,900-mile Lewis and Clark Historic Trail if time allows.
Visitors to the park in June will get to experience the annual Lewis & Clark Festival, which sees the place come alive with reenactments, movies, and historic presentations to take you back in time. Given the endless things to see and do, the Loess National Scenic Byway is one of America's most underrated road trips, ideal for history buffs, outdoor enthusiasts, and those seeking an off-the-beaten-path experience.