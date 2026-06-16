Between Omaha And Des Moines Is A Midwest City With Fun Shops, Quiet Trails, And Family-Friendly Outings

The rolling hills of southwest Iowa boast an appealing mix of outdoor adventure and small-town charm. Among the quaint little towns and cities that dot the region is the lovely town of Atlantic, an underrated gem rich with heritage and community. Located about 81 miles west of Des Moines and 65 miles east of Omaha, Nebraska, Atlantic offers a tranquil getaway from the bustling city, inviting visitors to slow down and enjoy some classic Midwestern hospitality.

Established in 1868, Atlantic exudes quiet, small-town charm, from the historic buildings that line the streets to the tight-knit community that greet each other by name. With a population of approximately 6,700 residents, you won't find many tourists or large crowds here, just a peaceful rural town with plenty to offer despite its size. "Atlantic is a nice, family friendly town," wrote a former resident on Niche. "The people are nice ... and it is not a far drive to the city."

Visitors can experience the vibrant community spirit in Atlantic at one of their events. According to Vision Atlantic, there are more than 25 community events each year. If you happen to visit in July, "one of the largest and only completely free fairs in the state of Iowa" is the Cass County Fair is, boasting tons of family friendly fun. However, the most popular event in the city is Atlantic Fest in August, "Atlantic's Biggest Party of the Year" that boasts live music, a car show, and delicious food.