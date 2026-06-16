Between Omaha And Des Moines Is A Midwest City With Fun Shops, Quiet Trails, And Family-Friendly Outings
The rolling hills of southwest Iowa boast an appealing mix of outdoor adventure and small-town charm. Among the quaint little towns and cities that dot the region is the lovely town of Atlantic, an underrated gem rich with heritage and community. Located about 81 miles west of Des Moines and 65 miles east of Omaha, Nebraska, Atlantic offers a tranquil getaway from the bustling city, inviting visitors to slow down and enjoy some classic Midwestern hospitality.
Established in 1868, Atlantic exudes quiet, small-town charm, from the historic buildings that line the streets to the tight-knit community that greet each other by name. With a population of approximately 6,700 residents, you won't find many tourists or large crowds here, just a peaceful rural town with plenty to offer despite its size. "Atlantic is a nice, family friendly town," wrote a former resident on Niche. "The people are nice ... and it is not a far drive to the city."
Visitors can experience the vibrant community spirit in Atlantic at one of their events. According to Vision Atlantic, there are more than 25 community events each year. If you happen to visit in July, "one of the largest and only completely free fairs in the state of Iowa" is the Cass County Fair is, boasting tons of family friendly fun. However, the most popular event in the city is Atlantic Fest in August, "Atlantic's Biggest Party of the Year" that boasts live music, a car show, and delicious food.
Explore the vibrant streets of downtown Atlantic
One of the best ways to begin exploring all that Atlantic has to offer is by visiting Chestnut Street. This is the city's main street which houses one of their historic landmarks, the Rock Island Railroad Depot. Built in 1898, this renaissance-style building helped connect the city to the rest of the nation and now serves as a popular city attraction. Atlantic is one of several Iowa towns with a Rock Island Depot. There's another notable one in the lively yet wildly underrated city of Council Bluffs.
Chestnut Street is also where visitors will find some of Atlantic's most unique shops. Peruse through stylish home decor and clothing at Homebody, or search for vintage finds at Atlantic Treasures. For a little bit of everything, visit Your Forte, which serves as a bookstore, art gallery, gift shop, and more. Beyond Chestnut Street, you'll find even more cool shops to enjoy such as Eleven O Three Clothing Company on 7th Street, a bulk candy shop with a retro theme that also sells clothes and coffee beans.
Downtown Atlantic features plenty of attractions that are sure to keep the entire family entertained such as the American Legion Memorial Building, a National Historic Site that honors the soldiers of World War I and once acted as a National Guard armory. The building features a Military Museum and Library, as well as the Atlantic History Center. The downtown area also features tons of public art, with colorful murals adorning several buildings, highlighting the vibrant community spirit.
Abundant Outdoor Fun in Atlantic
Atlantic makes for an exciting family getaway because of all of the outdoor activities that the city offers. Atlantic houses 12 parks, nine playgrounds, and nearly 30 miles of trails to enjoy. Its location in the Loess Hills adds a scenic backdrop to all your outdoor adventures. Speaking of these hills, Atlantic places you in close proximity to the unique and underrated Loess Hills National Scenic Byway, a 220-mile route that offers stunning views of the hills that stretch along the state's western border.
The 50-acre Sunnyside Park is a children's haven for outdoor recreation, housing several sports courts, playgrounds, a skate park, and the Sunnyside Swimming Pool. The park also features nearly 2 miles of trails for hiking in the summer, and more than 3 miles of cross country skiing and snow shoe trails in the winter. One of the most popular parks in Atlantic is City Park, a charming green space right in the city's center where you will find the large Veteran War Memorial monument. For even more outdoor fun, the Schildberg Recreation Area is a sprawling space and campground situated northwest of the city that offers two large playgrounds, a dog park, and about 1.5 miles of trails. The area also boasts three lakes, inviting guests to swim, fish, or kayak on the tranquil waters. The area connects to the Bull Creek Pathway, a short trail perfect for a family stroll or bike ride. One of the best trails running through the city is the T-bone recreational trail. Beginning in Audubon, the small town where the "world's largest bull" can be found, the trail spans 21 miles.