This Popular Ohio Park Is A City Stunner That Hosts Vibrant Events, Victorian Charm, And Idyllic Views
If you're a city dweller, or you're visiting a major metropolitan area, you know how easy it is to get overwhelmed by the fast-paced lifestyle. However, city green spaces can be the perfect refuge from the everyday, from Central Park in New York City to Griffith Park in Los Angeles. If you happen to be visiting Columbus, Ohio, Goodale Park is a city stunner of a green space that you should make time to visit. Whether you choose to enjoy a picnic lunch, stroll past the Victorian houses along the perimeter, take in the view of the park's pond, or attend one of the events held there, you'll find a great break from the city's busy streets.
Goodale Park is a popular spot, with a prime location in the Victorian Village area of Columbus. It's got almost 4,500 reviews on Google Maps, and a 4.7/5 rating. One reviewer calls Goodale Park, "a perfect spot to unwind and enjoy nature in the city." Columbus, Ohio, was ranked #4 in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for most walkable city in 2026, and the park is less than half a mile from the thriving culture, shops, and good eats of Short North, aka the Short North Arts District.
The closest airport to Goodale Park is the Port Columbus International Airport at 7.5 miles away. You could rent a car, but it's close enough for a taxi or ride share. There is a bus stop at North High Street and West Russell Street, about a one-minute walk from the park, with other stops close by.
The Victorian vibe and idyllic views in Columbus, Ohio's Goodale Park
Goodale Park's location in Columbus' Victorian Village neighborhood features some charming Victorian-era homes around the park's edge. This includes the whimsical-looking Circus House built in 1895, right at the northwest corner. Though, as of 2026, it is a private home, it was once the home of Peter Sells, of Sells Brothers Circus, which ran from 1871 to 1895. In fact, the 2013 fountain with elephants on top in the park's pond (pictured above) is a nod to Sells and his circus. The park itself dates from the Victorian era as well. The land was gifted to the city of Columbus by Dr. Lincoln Goodale in 1851 with the caveat that it had to remain a public park. Additionally, if you walk around a mile north, you can see more Victorian homes in the walkable Columbus' Dennison Place neighborhood.
The picturesque vistas in the park include a scenic view of the Columbus skyline. The elephant fountain is a popular subject for photos as well, as is the park's gazebo (pictured below), and the lily pads that decorate the surface of the pond. Goodale Park also has gardens to walk through, and cherry blossoms to view in the spring. Then there is the stately Flagg Memorial to traveling salespeople, which is worth a spot in your park-trip social media carousel post.
Events and amenities in Goodale Park
Goodale Park also hosts several public events. The community festival ComFest, which has been around since 1972, takes place here each year. It features performers, artists, workshops, and crafts, as well as community activists. In the warmer months, you can attend Free Summer Sunday Music concerts at the park. These take place during the middle of the day, and there is free street parking if you have a car. Bring a chair and a picnic lunch to make a day of it. Other events include the Stonewall Columbus Pride celebration and the after-party for the city's Doo Dah Parade on the Fourth of July. Do note that parking can fill up fast, so it's worth getting there early on event days.
If you're looking to stretch your legs, Goodale Park features a two-mile trail that takes you along the perimeter and through the center. It's kid-, wheelchair-, and stroller-friendly, and leashed dogs are welcome. Finally, if you do have a car, around 7.5 miles away is the city's Metro Park, a once-thriving quarry with scenic fishing spots and trails to explore, so you can continue your outdoor activities.