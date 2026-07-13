This Popular Ohio Park Is A City Stunner That Hosts Vibrant Events, Victorian Charm, And Idyllic Views

If you're a city dweller, or you're visiting a major metropolitan area, you know how easy it is to get overwhelmed by the fast-paced lifestyle. However, city green spaces can be the perfect refuge from the everyday, from Central Park in New York City to Griffith Park in Los Angeles. If you happen to be visiting Columbus, Ohio, Goodale Park is a city stunner of a green space that you should make time to visit. Whether you choose to enjoy a picnic lunch, stroll past the Victorian houses along the perimeter, take in the view of the park's pond, or attend one of the events held there, you'll find a great break from the city's busy streets.

Goodale Park is a popular spot, with a prime location in the Victorian Village area of Columbus. It's got almost 4,500 reviews on Google Maps, and a 4.7/5 rating. One reviewer calls Goodale Park, "a perfect spot to unwind and enjoy nature in the city." Columbus, Ohio, was ranked #4 in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for most walkable city in 2026, and the park is less than half a mile from the thriving culture, shops, and good eats of Short North, aka the Short North Arts District.

The closest airport to Goodale Park is the Port Columbus International Airport at 7.5 miles away. You could rent a car, but it's close enough for a taxi or ride share. There is a bus stop at North High Street and West Russell Street, about a one-minute walk from the park, with other stops close by.