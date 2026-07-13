Sandwiched Between Greensboro And Durham Is A Charming City With A Historic, Walkable Downtown

After a day of exploring downtown Graham, stop for a bite to eat at one of several eateries. Smokehouse at Steve's, a butchery and restaurant, serves smoked meat dishes like chopped pork and brisket, as well as Southern comfort sides such as mac and cheese, candied yams, and collard greens. Diners often say the service is friendly, with one Google reviewer writing, "Staff was extremely friendly and hospitable, especially to two first-timers."

Another nearby option is Graham Soda Shop and Grill, a vintage 1950s-style jukebox eatery known for American classics like burgers, sandwiches, hand-spun milkshakes, and root beer floats. On Google, one visitor who has dined at the soda shop for years praised its food and atmosphere, writing, "Always loved the small-town charm of this mom-and-pop place. ... The food is consistently great. It's what we've come to expect, and we love it."

A short walk away, the family-owned Graham Cinema offers an affordable movie experience that one visitor on Google praised for its "old-school charm." At the time of publishing, general admission costs $4 for adults and $3 for children and seniors, while Angel Studios films cost $5 for all guests. Before visiting, be sure to stop at an ATM, since the theater only accepts cash. After the movie ends, those looking to stay overnight will find a few no-frills accommodations located within Graham city limits. For more options, take an Uber or Lyft to Burlington, about 10 minutes away. And if you're looking for a nearby destination with a mix of art, local eats, and a historic district, consider a visit to Elon.