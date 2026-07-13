Sandwiched Between Greensboro And Durham Is A Charming City With A Historic, Walkable Downtown
Greensboro, North Carolina's third-largest city, often attracts travelers for its exciting college-town vibes. Just under an hour to the east, Durham offers an artsy downtown filled with locally owned businesses. But between these two cities, there's another destination that often goes overlooked: Graham, North Carolina. With around 18,000 residents, Graham isn't as bustling as Durham or Greensboro. However, its historic downtown features plenty of restaurants, shops, arts venues, and even a family-owned cinema all within walking distance of each other.
Driving is the easiest way to reach Graham from other North Carolina cities, as it's located right off of I-40. Travelers from other states, on the other hand, may find it best to fly into the region through Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) near Greensboro or Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). Amtrak also serves nearby downtown Burlington, a family-friendly Greensboro suburb with local eats. While driving is unavoidable when reaching Graham, its downtown district has over 700 parking spaces, including ones in all-day lots, making it possible for visitors to explore much of it on foot once they've arrived.
Graham's downtown blends local history with the arts
Graham visitors can begin their exploration at Court Square, where the Alamance County Courthouse stands at the center. Completed in 1924, the current three-story courthouse replaced the original brick building constructed in 1849. The courthouse remains in operation and handles the county's civil cases, but visitors can admire its Neo-Classical Revival design and take photos from the surrounding square.
A short walk along West Elm Street leads to the free Graham Historical Museum, which is housed in an early 20th-century building. Only open on Saturdays between 10 and 3 p.m., visitors can explore rotating exhibits, with past displays focusing on architecture, quilting, and photography. The museum also has a second-floor library with materials for historical and genealogical research.
Travelers can also continue south on Main Street to the Captain James and Emma Holt White House, an 1873 residence that is now occupied by Alamance Arts, a nonprofit that focuses on bringing arts education to the community. Visitors are free to explore exhibits throughout the historic home, with displays featuring paintings, photography, and works in a variety of other mediums. Then head over to Picasso's Gift Shop to browse pottery and jewelry created by local artists. Those especially interested in North Carolina pottery can find even more beautiful handcrafted ceramics in Whynot, a community with a peculiar name.
Wrap up a visit to Graham with dinner and a movie
After a day of exploring downtown Graham, stop for a bite to eat at one of several eateries. Smokehouse at Steve's, a butchery and restaurant, serves smoked meat dishes like chopped pork and brisket, as well as Southern comfort sides such as mac and cheese, candied yams, and collard greens. Diners often say the service is friendly, with one Google reviewer writing, "Staff was extremely friendly and hospitable, especially to two first-timers."
Another nearby option is Graham Soda Shop and Grill, a vintage 1950s-style jukebox eatery known for American classics like burgers, sandwiches, hand-spun milkshakes, and root beer floats. On Google, one visitor who has dined at the soda shop for years praised its food and atmosphere, writing, "Always loved the small-town charm of this mom-and-pop place. ... The food is consistently great. It's what we've come to expect, and we love it."
A short walk away, the family-owned Graham Cinema offers an affordable movie experience that one visitor on Google praised for its "old-school charm." At the time of publishing, general admission costs $4 for adults and $3 for children and seniors, while Angel Studios films cost $5 for all guests. Before visiting, be sure to stop at an ATM, since the theater only accepts cash. After the movie ends, those looking to stay overnight will find a few no-frills accommodations located within Graham city limits. For more options, take an Uber or Lyft to Burlington, about 10 minutes away. And if you're looking for a nearby destination with a mix of art, local eats, and a historic district, consider a visit to Elon.