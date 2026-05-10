North Carolina's Charming University Suburb In Greensboro Has Art, Local Eats, And A Historic District
Greensboro, one of North Carolina's largest cities, is usually a stop on the itineraries of those visiting the state. It's known for its deep ties to the Civil Rights Movement — most notably the 1960 sit-in at the F.W. Woolworth's store lunch counter — as well as its college town energy, thanks to schools like the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University. While Greensboro is, without a doubt, a worthwhile tourist destination, those willing to venture about 30 minutes east will find a smaller Greensboro suburb with a different kind of charm that's just as worth exploring: Elon.
Elon, North Carolina, is a small town of a little over 11,500 residents. Its history is tied to Elon University, previously known as Elon College. Plans for the school began in the late 1800s, when leaders of the Southern Christian Conference expressed interest in establishing a college. In 1888, they accepted an offer of 50 acres of land to build on. As the college grew, so did the surrounding community. In 1893, the town of Elon College was officially incorporated. More than a century later, in 2000, the school became Elon University, and the town was renamed to Elon.
Today, Elon is a walkable destination centered around the university and its downtown area. Visitors can spend their time exploring its diverse eateries, walking through the university's historic district, or catching public performances and art showcases. Covering only 6 square miles, it's easy to explore in a day.
Local eats and an arts scene make Elon, North Carolina, well worth the trip
Like Burlington, a Greensboro suburb with local eats and charming family attractions, Elon has a small but active downtown area that features a cluster of restaurants just a short walk from the Elon University campus. TANGENT Eat + Bar has a 4.7 rating on Google and offers specialty drinks and a menu of unique tacos, with Korean, Vietnamese, and Southern-influenced flavors. The restaurant also features live music by local artists on select evenings. Additionally, you can check out Pandora's Pies, which offers a different take on the traditional slices one may find in New York's most mouth-watering pizza joints. The restaurant is highly rated for its customizable pies, dozens of topping options, and base sauce options, with one Google reviewer writing, "We were delighted in the taste, size of portions, and atmosphere."
In addition to local eats, Elon boasts a thriving arts scene. Downtown, there are several art installations, including two murals by artist Mary Ed Ryan completed in 2022 — one a colorful sun-themed crosswalk on Holt Avenue, and another featuring vibrant oak leaves in an outdoor dining area on West Lebanon Avenue. Beyond downtown, the arts are centered around the university. Elon University hosts theater productions, concerts, and art showcases, many of which are open to the public.
Explore Elon University's historic district
While Elon's downtown offers restaurants, visitors looking for a glimpse of the town's history will need to head to the Elon University campus. The Elon College Historic District, also known as the Historic Neighborhood, is a walkable area featuring some of the university's oldest buildings — six of which are on the National Register of Historic Places. Much of what you'll see there dates back to the early 1900s or shortly after 1923, when a devastating fire prompted a major rebuilding effort.
As you explore, you'll notice the district's cohesive look, with red-brick buildings, columned entrances, and symmetrical designs inspired by the Colonial Revival architectural style. Several buildings from the 1920s were constructed in the Georgian Revival style, a more formal variant characterized by large windows and centrally located front entrances. Over the years, the district has been updated with additions like an oval brick fountain and a shift in the campus's main orientation from south to north to bring focus to the overall layout.
Today, the district is not only a preserved historical site but also an active part of the campus used by the university's students. Although Elon University's property is private, campus common areas are open to the public daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., making it an easy stop to include on a visit to the town. Getting there is easy as well, especially with Greensboro — the second-friendliest place in America to drive in — nearby. The best way to reach Elon is to fly into Piedmont Triad International Airport and then take I-40 to University Drive.