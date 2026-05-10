North Carolina's Charming University Suburb In Greensboro Has Art, Local Eats, And A Historic District

Greensboro, one of North Carolina's largest cities, is usually a stop on the itineraries of those visiting the state. It's known for its deep ties to the Civil Rights Movement — most notably the 1960 sit-in at the F.W. Woolworth's store lunch counter — as well as its college town energy, thanks to schools like the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University. While Greensboro is, without a doubt, a worthwhile tourist destination, those willing to venture about 30 minutes east will find a smaller Greensboro suburb with a different kind of charm that's just as worth exploring: Elon.

Elon, North Carolina, is a small town of a little over 11,500 residents. Its history is tied to Elon University, previously known as Elon College. Plans for the school began in the late 1800s, when leaders of the Southern Christian Conference expressed interest in establishing a college. In 1888, they accepted an offer of 50 acres of land to build on. As the college grew, so did the surrounding community. In 1893, the town of Elon College was officially incorporated. More than a century later, in 2000, the school became Elon University, and the town was renamed to Elon.

Today, Elon is a walkable destination centered around the university and its downtown area. Visitors can spend their time exploring its diverse eateries, walking through the university's historic district, or catching public performances and art showcases. Covering only 6 square miles, it's easy to explore in a day.