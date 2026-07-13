Sandwiched Halfway Between Sacramento And Santa Rosa Is A Wildly Underrated Nature Preserve With Rolling Hills
When people think "Napa Valley," the first thing that comes to mind is wineries, but there's so much more to do in this area. From kayaking along the area's waterways to iconic hot air balloon rides, this part of the Golden State is brimming with things to explore and experience. The landscape alone is beautiful enough to be considered an attraction, with rolling green hills dotted with vineyards, creeks and rivers, and cypress trees. For anyone looking to make the most of the region's more natural side, it shouldn't be a shock to hear that hiking is one of the best things to do in the Napa Valley, and getting in touch with this area's protected oak woodlands and wetlands is particularly easy to do at the underrated Wragg Ridge Preserve.
Located just over an hour away from both Sacramento and Santa Rosa (depending on traffic), this permission-only preserve offers wetlands, forests, and the chance to spot the endangered California red-legged frog. Encompassing 1,950 acres, Wragg Ridge is located near the south shore of Lake Berryessa, one of the largest lakes in California. The land was once owned by a local family, and a significant chunk was sold to the U.S. government during the construction of the Monticello Dam. Today, the preserve protects sensitive habitats and educates through expert-led guided tours.
What to see in Wragg Ridge Preserve
Those exploring Wragg Ridge Preserve can expect to find two major biomes: forests and wetlands. The forests here are characterized by three distinct oak species: blue, interior live, and black. Blue oaks are only found in California. The acorns from these trees have historical significance in the area, as they have been a major food source for Indigenous peoples for millennia.
With such a focus on the area's iconic rolling hills and vineyards, it's easy to forget that Napa Valley actually has many wetlands. Wragg Ridge is home to these wetlands and other water features, like creeks, vernal pools, and ponds. Over the past few years, efforts here, such as removing invasive species, conducting research studies, and tracking wildlife populations, have been instrumental in restoring both of these important (though diminished) biomes in the area. The preserve's borders were expanded by 40 acres in 2021 (as reported by the Land Trust of Napa County), demonstrating the community's commitment to preserving wild spaces.
Thanks in part to these restoration efforts, the preserve is home to over 300 species of wildlife. Napa Valley as a whole is home to species such as deer, foxes, ringtails, herons, hummingbirds, and various birds of prey, but Wragg Ridge itself is known for one specific and incredibly rare species: the California red-legged frog, which is considered endangered having lost over 70% of its historic range. The preserve is dedicated to restoring and maintaining the frog's natural environment, and since efforts began in 2022, populations have begun to recover, as reported by Responsible Herpetoculture.
Why is Wragg Ridge Preserve underrated?
The question remains: If Wragg Ridge Preserve is such a beautiful and ecologically significant place, why is it so underrated? One reason is that the preserve strictly limits who can visit and when. Because the forest is protected and the species that live here are so fragile, this preserve isn't open to visitors for free exploration. Instead, visitors must book a guided hike. These hikes are posted on the Land Trust of Napa County website and its Instagram page. Field trip events are also available. These educational activities offer visitors the chance not only to visit the preserve but also to learn about the fragile ecosystem and rare animals found here. Some of these hikes are even centered around specific themes, like birding.
While it may be disappointing that this beautiful area can't be explored solo, the preserve's location offers plenty of other ways to experience the surrounding landscape. Wragg Ridge Preserve sits on the south shore of Lake Berryessa, a relatively overlooked lake with beautiful views and camping, and there are plenty of hikes nearby. The Golden State is home to some fantastic camping spots, and Lake Berryessa is another to add to the list, making it the perfect place to rest your head after a day of exploring the unique wildlife, fascinating wetlands, and rolling hills of Wragg Ridge Preserve.