Sandwiched Halfway Between Sacramento And Santa Rosa Is A Wildly Underrated Nature Preserve With Rolling Hills

When people think "Napa Valley," the first thing that comes to mind is wineries, but there's so much more to do in this area. From kayaking along the area's waterways to iconic hot air balloon rides, this part of the Golden State is brimming with things to explore and experience. The landscape alone is beautiful enough to be considered an attraction, with rolling green hills dotted with vineyards, creeks and rivers, and cypress trees. For anyone looking to make the most of the region's more natural side, it shouldn't be a shock to hear that hiking is one of the best things to do in the Napa Valley, and getting in touch with this area's protected oak woodlands and wetlands is particularly easy to do at the underrated Wragg Ridge Preserve.

Located just over an hour away from both Sacramento and Santa Rosa (depending on traffic), this permission-only preserve offers wetlands, forests, and the chance to spot the endangered California red-legged frog. Encompassing 1,950 acres, Wragg Ridge is located near the south shore of Lake Berryessa, one of the largest lakes in California. The land was once owned by a local family, and a significant chunk was sold to the U.S. government during the construction of the Monticello Dam. Today, the preserve protects sensitive habitats and educates through expert-led guided tours.