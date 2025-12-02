5 Best Lake Camping Spots In California, According To Reviews

California has campgrounds all over. You can pitch up under the soaring redwoods of the northern coastline, sleep amid the flower meadows of the high Sierra Nevada, and wake to the sound of the Pacific Ocean bashing against the shore. Unique stays are everywhere, from the Jumbo Rocks Campground surrounded by the giant boulders of Joshua Tree National Park to the secluded coastal campground of Two Harbors. And there's plenty out there for lake aficionados, too.

The Golden State lays claim to some of the country's most iconic lakes, along with stacks of lesser-known secret ones. Many of them are doozies for the would-be camper, touting waterside pitches in fantastical locations, where kayaking, canoeing, swimming, and shore hiking are all in a day's work.

This guide is all about the cream of the crop. We've combed through relevant Reddit threads and brought together editorial picks from a selection of blogs within the camping niche. The aim? To pinpoint the very best lake camping spots in California. These are the campgrounds that are at the top of their game when it comes to water-adjacent tent-pitching in the great outdoors.