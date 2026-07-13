This Popular Airline Just Introduced A Lower-Cost Way To Fly Business Class, Giving Travelers More Options
In its July 2025 earnings call, Delta Air Lines revealed that its premium offerings drive more of its revenue than the main cabin. A year later, the airline announced in a press release an expansion of its Basic fares for premium services, meaning that access to Delta First, Delta Premium Select, and Delta One will be at a lower price. "This expansion gives customers more ways to choose the Delta experience that best fits their trip, and a new way to access our premium tier products," says Joe Esposito, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Delta Air Lines.
However, the reduced cost comes with trade-offs. Passengers on a Basic ticket earn fewer mileage points, lose access to the Delta One Lounges or Delta Sky Clubs, and are no longer eligible for paid or complimentary upgrades. Free seat selection will only be allowed after check-in, and cancellations or changes to the ticket will incur a fee. However, the onboard experience will be the same for Basic ticket holders as the more expensive Classic or Extra options. For example, the Delta Basic Business ticket gives customers access to the full Delta One luxury onboard experience, complete with lie-flat seats, alcohol, an amenities kit, and premium meals. Per the company's statement, the new offer is a way for customers to get "the full onboard Delta One experience, without the non-flight elements of the journey."
Delta One Lounge and Delta Sky Club access will remain unchanged for passengers on a Basic Business ticket until January 18, 2027, giving customers enough time to get used to the change. Afterward, customers on a Basic ticket will no longer have access to the lounges, unless they qualify through other means like credit card rewards or a Delta Sky Club membership.
The pros and cons of Delta's Basic Business fare
Delta isn't the first airline to strip back non-flight luxury services from its premium products to attract more customers with a cheaper offer. United Airlines started offering similar "cheap" premium tickets earlier this year, and international carriers like Emirates and Etihad have offered basic options for their business classes since 2019 and 2025, respectively.
Many passengers would jump at the chance to snag a lie-flat seat for a couple of hundred dollars less, especially on long-haul or overnight flights. Delta's business class and its luxurious features are award-winning, with comfortable lie-flat seats, designer linens and sleepwear, and doors for privacy. If you have fixed plans and are okay with sitting near the gate until your flight takes off, the new fares are a good way to enjoy in-flight luxury while saving money. Especially since flight prices keep getting more and more expensive.
For those who value the full business class experience — including the pre-flight pampering and lounges — the new Basic ticket isn't worth the reduced price. Plus, if you're particular about seating or have travel plans that can change at any moment, the Basic ticket is essentially redundant, as you'll have to pay extra for seat selection or to change flights anyway. Some on Reddit have even argued that this expansion only serves as a way for airlines to charge extra for perks that were once included in the ticket and to increase the cost of previous premium offers. "While Delta is pitching this as a cheaper way to fly up front, we see this differently — a fare hike in disguise," says Thrifty Traveler on TikTok. While Delta was voted the most popular U.S. airline of 2026, it's unclear if this move will help it maintain that reputation.