This Popular Airline Just Introduced A Lower-Cost Way To Fly Business Class, Giving Travelers More Options

In its July 2025 earnings call, Delta Air Lines revealed that its premium offerings drive more of its revenue than the main cabin. A year later, the airline announced in a press release an expansion of its Basic fares for premium services, meaning that access to Delta First, Delta Premium Select, and Delta One will be at a lower price. "This expansion gives customers more ways to choose the Delta experience that best fits their trip, and a new way to access our premium tier products," says Joe Esposito, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Delta Air Lines.

However, the reduced cost comes with trade-offs. Passengers on a Basic ticket earn fewer mileage points, lose access to the Delta One Lounges or Delta Sky Clubs, and are no longer eligible for paid or complimentary upgrades. Free seat selection will only be allowed after check-in, and cancellations or changes to the ticket will incur a fee. However, the onboard experience will be the same for Basic ticket holders as the more expensive Classic or Extra options. For example, the Delta Basic Business ticket gives customers access to the full Delta One luxury onboard experience, complete with lie-flat seats, alcohol, an amenities kit, and premium meals. Per the company's statement, the new offer is a way for customers to get "the full onboard Delta One experience, without the non-flight elements of the journey."

Delta One Lounge and Delta Sky Club access will remain unchanged for passengers on a Basic Business ticket until January 18, 2027, giving customers enough time to get used to the change. Afterward, customers on a Basic ticket will no longer have access to the lounges, unless they qualify through other means like credit card rewards or a Delta Sky Club membership.