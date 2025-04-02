Delta One Suites Are Redefining Business-Class Travel With Luxurious Features And Award-Winning Comfort
Private lounges, preferably the largest first-class lounge in the world, might come to mind when you think about traveling luxuriously. After all, who wouldn't want the champagne bar and spa rooms? The elegant service and elevated culinary dishes scream glamorous, but you wouldn't visit a lounge without a destination to travel to, and, ultimately, it's your time in the air that can make or break your trip. Your aircraft experience is your first impression of your relaxing getaway, but it won't be relaxing if it isn't comfortable. If you're deciding between business class or first class, the choice is easy when flying Delta. The airline's most high-end seats are called Delta One Suites, and, yes, they're a level above the typical business class.
The Points Guy awarded the Delta One Suites class the "Best Business Class on a U.S. Airline" in 2024. Since 2017, the company has exclusively set the bar for how to ride in style when it launched these seats. A Delta One Suite ticket gets you a lie-flat seat and doors you can close for privacy. It comes in handy when you want to watch a movie, and you'll also get noise-canceling headphones and other perks.
This class of seats is only available on ultra long-haul flights using specific aircrafts: Airbus A350-900 and A330-900, as well as a few others that lack privacy doors. And, of course, you'll still get lounge access to the Delta Sky Club.
The perks of a Delta One Suite
On long plane rides, all you really want is a bit more legroom and a little more cushion. That's exactly what you get as a Delta One Suite guest. The seats aren't as stacked as coach class seats: There is one on each side of the plane next to the window, and two are next to each other in the center row. When you walk on board, you'll find a spacious cabin with a chair that reclines into a bed. Delta provides bedding and a pillow that doubles as a mattress pad.
The suite has technologically advanced features, such as a charging port with multiple USB outlets, power plugs, different recliner settings, and a "Do Not Disturb" light indicator. As mentioned above, you get noise-canceling headphones, and the flat-screen is an 18-inch high-resolution TV perfect for watching a show or movie.
No one likes feeling yucky post-flight, but as a Delta One Suite customer, you won't have to rush to your hotel shower. You can freshen up with a hot towel and a luxurious Missoni bag filled with Grown Alchemist skincare products. You won't deplane on an empty stomach, either. Say goodbye to the bag of nuts and pretzels — this seat will get you chef-made meals, complimentary booze, and enough room to fit everything on an extra-large tray table. You'll never want to choose another seat again.
Are Delta One Suites Affordable?
It might come as a surprise, but sometimes, business class can be more affordable than premium economy. While upgraded seats can cost an outrageous amount of money, upwards of a couple thousand dollars in some cases, you can find a few loopholes that might lower your airfare. Some people get an American Express Card for Delta SkyMiles, but even then, you need to spend money (and a whole lot of it) to gain points for a discounted seat. In fact, some Delta One Suites require you to earn over 150,000 SkyMiles before you can spend them on a nearly free ride.
A free sign-up option, which might be the most beneficial, is a Virgin Atlantic Flying Club membership. Once you earn upwards of 50,000 points, in some cases, you can use them to spend on a seat of this caliber — that's less than half the amount you would need if you went through Delta SkyMiles. It's safe to say, with this amount of luxury involved, it's totally worth racking up the points for!