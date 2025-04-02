Delta One Suites Are Redefining Business-Class Travel With Luxurious Features And Award-Winning Comfort

Private lounges, preferably the largest first-class lounge in the world, might come to mind when you think about traveling luxuriously. After all, who wouldn't want the champagne bar and spa rooms? The elegant service and elevated culinary dishes scream glamorous, but you wouldn't visit a lounge without a destination to travel to, and, ultimately, it's your time in the air that can make or break your trip. Your aircraft experience is your first impression of your relaxing getaway, but it won't be relaxing if it isn't comfortable. If you're deciding between business class or first class, the choice is easy when flying Delta. The airline's most high-end seats are called Delta One Suites, and, yes, they're a level above the typical business class.

The Points Guy awarded the Delta One Suites class the "Best Business Class on a U.S. Airline" in 2024. Since 2017, the company has exclusively set the bar for how to ride in style when it launched these seats. A Delta One Suite ticket gets you a lie-flat seat and doors you can close for privacy. It comes in handy when you want to watch a movie, and you'll also get noise-canceling headphones and other perks.

This class of seats is only available on ultra long-haul flights using specific aircrafts: Airbus A350-900 and A330-900, as well as a few others that lack privacy doors. And, of course, you'll still get lounge access to the Delta Sky Club.