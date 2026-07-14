The 'Gateway To The Garden Of Ireland' Is Coastal Town With Cliffside Trails, A Bustling Downtown, And Tasty Eats
Ireland is renowned for the bounty of breathtaking towns strung along its dramatic, emerald coastline. Added to this list of stunning bayside enclaves is Bray, known as the "Gateway to the Garden of Ireland," with that garden being verdant County Wicklow. Bray is nestled on its northern shore. Located just 12 miles south of Dublin, Bray is brimming with cliffside trails, a bustling downtown, and tasty eats.
Perched on the Irish Sea, Bray is County Wicklow's largest town, and there's loads to experience and see. In the south the town is bookended by Bray Head, a 653-foot mountain that rewards hikers with stunning views across the county and all the way to Dublin. The heart of the town is Bray Central, filled with shops, eats, and fun. Kilruddery House, a sumptuous, centuries-old estate that's home to marvelous Versailles-inspired gardens and a casual restaurant serving up wood-fired sourdough pizzas, belongs on every Bray itinerary. A unique sanctuary for swans is nestled beside Bray Harbor, which neighbors the rambling seafront promenade that unfurls along the town's beach.
With its beautiful scenery and lively spirit, it's no surprise Bray boasts an illustrious pedigree of creatives. The town was once home to legendary author James Joyce, beloved singer Sinead O'Connor, and it's the birthplace of contemporary musician, Hozier. Ireland's oldest film studio, Ardmore Studios, is located in Bray, and it just so happens to be where the multi-Academy Award-winning picture "Braveheart" was filmed, among several notable shows and movies.
Bray's clifftop trails flaunt stunning panoramas of County Wicklow, Dublin, and the Irish Sea
County Wicklow is famous for its scenic nature walks like what you'll find in the trail-filled Wicklow Mountains National Park. Several of Bray's most desirable clifftop trails scale the mighty Bray Head, which bears the remains of weathered medieval ruins, and a cross staked at its summit is the endpoint of a pilgrimage locals make every Good Friday.
Numerous moderate to difficult trails traverse Bray Head. A well-marked, family friendly loop is the Bray Head and Hillview trail that's just over 4.5 miles. Bray Head Hillwalk, also moderate, is an out-and-back stunner that takes about 2.5 hours and ends with incredible Dublin views. The Bray Head and Little Sugar Loaf trail is an intense, 10-mile loop venturing out to the 1,122 foot hill Little Sugar Loaf, gifting hikers with breathtaking panoramas. Alternatively, the moderate, point-to-point Little Sugar Loaf to Bray trail also connects these two points but ends at the beach, where hikers can cool off with a well-earned dip.
Hit the moderate, 9-mile Bray Head to Great Sugar Loaf Heritage Trail for views, landmarks, and overlapping other trails along the way. Along with climbing the 1,640-foot Great Sugar Loaf, the trail covers Bray Head, Little Sugar Loaf, and winds by Kilruddery House and medieval ruins in the town of Kilmacanogue. The Heritage Trail also runs through Belmont Demesne, an incredible hiking and biking destination in its own right that's home to an impressive network of all-levels woodland trails in the shadow of Little Sugar Loaf.
Explore downtown, feast on exciting cuisine, and have a pint at one of Bray's best pubs
Downtown Bray is anchored by Bray Central, a vast, open air retail and commercial space spanning four blocks. This bustling venue is home to an array of shops and entertainment spaces including acai bowl hot spot Jungle Berry and, set to open this fall, The Arc Cinema, a luxury movie theater with perks like cocktails, bowling, and shuffleboard. Main Street, one of the town's liveliest and oldest thoroughfares, is home to Mermaid Arts Center, a culture and arts powerhouse showcasing everything from theater performances to fine art exhibitions. It's also home to lovely Victorian and Georgian architecture and historic buildings like Bray's Town Hall and Bray Courthouse.
If you're wondering what meals are like in Ireland, there are plenty of delicious Bray eateries with sterling reviews. Many hail Pakistani gem Daata as a standout. "Daata on the seafront in Bray is to die for," raved one Reddit user. Seaside gastrobar Butler & Barry does delicious cocktails alongside a wide-ranging menu that seamlessly covers a "Signature Vegan Burger" and the 10-ounce Sirloin steak of the "Butcher's Block." For easy fare like pizza, Platform Pizza Bar down by the seafront is a tasty option.
If you only hit one pub in Bray, let it be the legendary The Harbour Bar, once voted one of the "Best Loved Pubs in the World" by Lonely Planet. A Bray institution since 1872, it's known for seafood and "toasties" alongside an electrifying live music scene. Bray is just a 20-minute drive from Dublin, Ireland's friendly capital packed with urban thrills and irrepressible spirit.