The 'Gateway To The Garden Of Ireland' Is Coastal Town With Cliffside Trails, A Bustling Downtown, And Tasty Eats

Ireland is renowned for the bounty of breathtaking towns strung along its dramatic, emerald coastline. Added to this list of stunning bayside enclaves is Bray, known as the "Gateway to the Garden of Ireland," with that garden being verdant County Wicklow. Bray is nestled on its northern shore. Located just 12 miles south of Dublin, Bray is brimming with cliffside trails, a bustling downtown, and tasty eats.

Perched on the Irish Sea, Bray is County Wicklow's largest town, and there's loads to experience and see. In the south the town is bookended by Bray Head, a 653-foot mountain that rewards hikers with stunning views across the county and all the way to Dublin. The heart of the town is Bray Central, filled with shops, eats, and fun. Kilruddery House, a sumptuous, centuries-old estate that's home to marvelous Versailles-inspired gardens and a casual restaurant serving up wood-fired sourdough pizzas, belongs on every Bray itinerary. A unique sanctuary for swans is nestled beside Bray Harbor, which neighbors the rambling seafront promenade that unfurls along the town's beach.

With its beautiful scenery and lively spirit, it's no surprise Bray boasts an illustrious pedigree of creatives. The town was once home to legendary author James Joyce, beloved singer Sinead O'Connor, and it's the birthplace of contemporary musician, Hozier. Ireland's oldest film studio, Ardmore Studios, is located in Bray, and it just so happens to be where the multi-Academy Award-winning picture "Braveheart" was filmed, among several notable shows and movies.