Here's What To Expect Your Meals To Be Like When Visiting Ireland

What images spring to mind when you think about Ireland? Is it the astonishing coastal views from a place like Dingle, Rick Steves favorite town in all of Ireland? Is it the verdant rolling hills dotted with castles? Is it the tight quarters of the numerous pubs? Is it the stunning sunset views from Ha'penny Bridge, one of Dublin's most famous landmarks? Chances are you aren't picturing a plate of Dublin coddle because ... what even is Dublin coddle?

Unlike those of Italy and France, love of Irish cuisine has not reached a level of international admiration. In fact, it has long been considered one of Europe's lesser culinary traditions. A hugely outdated notion. The native cuisine of Ireland is one that has evolved through thousands of years of tradition. It's a diverse and flavorful array of dishes that emphasizes freshness and range from familiar favorites like Shepherds Pie, to the downright weird, like drisheen.

If you're planning a trip to the Emerald Isle and want to experience the native dishes, pay close attention. We're going to give you a taste of what you can expect your meals to be like when visiting Ireland. Regardless of diet, allergy, or preference, there is something for everyone to enjoy in this enchanting country. Let's dig in!