Over An Hour From Sacramento Is California's Pretty, Flower-Filled Park For Fun Paddling, Fishing, And Hiking

There's nothing quite like feeling immersed in nature and enjoying the outdoors, and California has no shortage of places where you can do that. But if you're looking for something more off-the-radar than a place like, say, Yosemite or Lake Tahoe, visit Cache Creek Canyon Regional Park. It's a 600-acre protected area along Cache Creek near state Route 16, and along with creek access, it has a mix of oak woodlands and meadows as well as 2,000-foot-tall hills and ridges. The park is on the southeastern side of the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument, about a 75-minute drive northwest from Sacramento.

Here you can paddle, camp, fish, and hike trails made colorful with spring wildflowers in what feels like rugged wilderness, while not actually being all that far from civilization. There are three different use areas that allow access to the park along the water: upper, middle, and lower. Cache Creek itself is the outlet for Clear Lake, draining water east from the lake towards the Central Valley. It runs largely through wilderness without roads, with steep canyon walls. So access points like those in the regional park are relatively few and far between.

Anglers can expect to find smallmouth and largemouth bass, as well as catfish and pikeminnow. But be aware, there are warning signs in the park describing the potential health hazards of eating fish caught in Cache Creek. If you're looking to go river rafting, both the Upper Park Site and Lower Park Site are popular spots to launch during summer. The river features mostly Class II and III rapids; the largest rapid you'll find is the Mother Rapid, which is a Class III+. The water is dam-released, so you often get good flows in the summer as water is let out for agricultural use downstream. If you've got the experience, you can find some fun play boating opportunities here.