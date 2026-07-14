The Foolish Mistake Too Many Tourists Make Around Bison While Driving In Yellowstone National Park

One of the greatest thrills of visiting Yellowstone National Park is watching wildlife in their natural habitats. American bison (aka buffalo) are especially exciting to see, just because they're so unbelievably huge. In fact, they're North America's biggest land-dwelling animals — like hump-backed, chocolate-colored prairie elephants. They can grow up to 6 feet tall and weigh from 900 to around 2,000 pounds. But these giants are not necessarily gentle. While they might seem docile grazing out in the meadows, they can be quite aggressive if provoked. And there's one thing that drivers do that tends to really rile them: honking their horns.

When cruising through Yellowstone, you may come upon a line of cars that have stopped to watch a bison herd, but you want to keep going. You might be inclined to tap your horn to let the drivers know you're passing. Or maybe you're tempted to honk directly at animals that are lingering in the road, because besides being in your way, you're also concerned about their safety. Don't do this — never honk at them or when they're in your vicinity. This is one of those unwritten rules you should know about before visiting Yellowstone National Park.

Bison may perceive the honk as a direct challenge and charge the vehicle, or worse. "I personally watched one bison, after being loudly honked at, rip the front grill off of a hatchback with its horns," said a Redditor on the r/yellowstone thread. Bison have been known to be passive-aggressive, too, according to the National Park Service. Rather than charging, they might react to a startling honk by hunkering down, taking even more time to move off the road.