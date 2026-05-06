Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone has many gateway towns. You may want to stay in artsy Livingston with its laid-back Montana vibes, or the more touristy West Yellowstone. But for the most stress-free trip, it's a good idea to book a lodge or campground within the park. The main reason is the traffic going into Yellowstone during the popular summer season. Videos of frustrated visitors trying to get into the park after 8 or 9 am sometimes make the news due to the miles and miles of traffic at the entrances. These long lines can cause big delays, but that's not the worst part.

Once you get inside, you still have to find a parking spot. This in itself will take a miracle (or circling parking lot after parking lot). Traffic and parking could easily add hours to your trip. The best way to avoid this is to book accommodations within the park, as close as possible to the places you want to see. In addition to making it easier for you to get to the sites early, there'll be another advantage. Yellowstone is a wonder in the early morning. Since you don't have to worry about traveling to the park, you'll be able to see the park wake up, long before day trippers arrive.

If arranging accommodations inside Yellowstone won't work for your situation, and you need to stay in one of the nearby towns, try to get to the park by 7 am. At that time, the lines haven't started yet, and parking is easier to find.