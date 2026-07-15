Between Bakersfield And The Pacific Ocean Is California's Underrated Lake Park For Fishing And Trails
When the dog days of summer strike, those living in toasty inland California dream of cooler days by the Pacific Ocean. Inland Empire residents head to LA's sandy Santa Monica State Beach. Meanwhile, those living in the state's central corridor cities, such as Bakersfield, make their way to San Luis Obispo (or SLO) less than 2 ½ hours away, enjoying its coastal charm, historic downtown, and outdoor adventures. One of SLO's lesser-known draws is Laguna Lake Park, a one-stop venue for fishing, hiking trails, and disc golf. This amenity-rich park also features a barbecue area, picnic tables, and dog park, providing a relaxing outlet to feel those breezes blowing in from the ocean less than 10 miles away.
Not to be confused with a similarly named venue in the city of Fullerton in Southern California, Laguna Lake Park is part of a 375-acre natural preserve. Its shallow lake, which serves as a natural habitat for waterfowl, remains the park's centerpiece after weathering some ups and downs. Runoff from nearby watersheds and deposits of sediment over the years have often turned the lake into a sludgy mess and led to the appearance of algal blooms, according to a city news release. But in 2021, SLO established a maintenance program to dredge the lake every other year to restore water quality and deepen the lake for water fun. The lake doesn't permit motorized vessels, but paddleboarders and kayaks are welcome.
Centrally located, the park is an easy addition to your itinerary and is accessible off the 101 Freeway. You can stay at the Peach Tree Inn and enjoy free Wi-Fi and a continental breakfast, or stay nearby at one of California's kitschiest motels, such as the unabashedly pink Madonna Inn.
Everyone can play at Laguna Lake Park
A visit to the park can mean different things for different interests. Anglers may simply make a beeline for the lake's dock for a chance to reel in largemouth bass, bluegill, and spotted bass. With a little luck, you may catch one on your first cast; otherwise, enjoy the scenery and bide your time since many fish hide out in the nearby weeds. One reviewer on Fishbrain notes that it's "a little difficult to find the fish but once you do there's always a lot of them to catch."
The lake can also beckon those who would like to walk its 2-mile loop. The wide trail is dog-friendly. If you hit the park in spring, you may see warblers or tree swallows on your stroll. You can also venture farther afield by connecting with the looping, 1.4-mile Allen K. Settle Trail for a peaceful walk where horses graze, per AllTrails. Just be aware that there's no shade, and the trail can get pretty muddy after it rains. A more challenging option is the Cerro San Luis Obispo Trail, which alternates between a narrow trail and a fire road for a total of 4.6 miles. As you progress, it will get steeper, and your efforts will be rewarded with stunning views of the city and hilltops. However, according to some hikers, a closed gate sometimes thwarts their journey.
With a lakeside course featuring new holes and temporary set-ups, disc golfers can access more than 18 holes in a layout that tests accuracy and power. Those with furry friends will appreciate the newly remodeled dog park. The fenced-in, 3-acre space provides separate areas for small and big dogs. There are benches and water fountains for thirsty pets after they tackle the obstacle course. For more park adventures, visit the adjacent, under-the-radar gem of Los Osos.