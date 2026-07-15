Between Bakersfield And The Pacific Ocean Is California's Underrated Lake Park For Fishing And Trails

When the dog days of summer strike, those living in toasty inland California dream of cooler days by the Pacific Ocean. Inland Empire residents head to LA's sandy Santa Monica State Beach. Meanwhile, those living in the state's central corridor cities, such as Bakersfield, make their way to San Luis Obispo (or SLO) less than 2 ½ hours away, enjoying its coastal charm, historic downtown, and outdoor adventures. One of SLO's lesser-known draws is Laguna Lake Park, a one-stop venue for fishing, hiking trails, and disc golf. This amenity-rich park also features a barbecue area, picnic tables, and dog park, providing a relaxing outlet to feel those breezes blowing in from the ocean less than 10 miles away.

Not to be confused with a similarly named venue in the city of Fullerton in Southern California, Laguna Lake Park is part of a 375-acre natural preserve. Its shallow lake, which serves as a natural habitat for waterfowl, remains the park's centerpiece after weathering some ups and downs. Runoff from nearby watersheds and deposits of sediment over the years have often turned the lake into a sludgy mess and led to the appearance of algal blooms, according to a city news release. But in 2021, SLO established a maintenance program to dredge the lake every other year to restore water quality and deepen the lake for water fun. The lake doesn't permit motorized vessels, but paddleboarders and kayaks are welcome.

Centrally located, the park is an easy addition to your itinerary and is accessible off the 101 Freeway. You can stay at the Peach Tree Inn and enjoy free Wi-Fi and a continental breakfast, or stay nearby at one of California's kitschiest motels, such as the unabashedly pink Madonna Inn.