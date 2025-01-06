The 5 Kitschiest Motels In California For A Retro-Themed Getaway, According To Reviews

The United States is arguably the spiritual home of the road trip and California's striking coast offers motorists some of the best journeys in the country with huge, diverse scenery and an edge of mid-century nostalgia. This iconic state invites travelers to explore vast desert stretches, winding Pacific roads, and charming old towns frozen in time. Road trippers looking for a place to stay will find numerous motels in these locales that epitomize and even caricature old-fashioned Americana with neon signs, vintage decor, and quirky details that place one in a bygone era.

Whether you're a fan of Route 66, tiki culture, mid-century modern design, or all-out rootin' tootin' tastelessness, the Golden State will provide whatever level of kitsch you are looking for. California's car culture is legendary, and these motels capture its bold, playful, and sometimes outrageous traditions. From vibrant color palettes to quirky gimmicks, these stops are sure to make your retro road trip a memorable adventure.