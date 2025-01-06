The 5 Kitschiest Motels In California For A Retro-Themed Getaway, According To Reviews
The United States is arguably the spiritual home of the road trip and California's striking coast offers motorists some of the best journeys in the country with huge, diverse scenery and an edge of mid-century nostalgia. This iconic state invites travelers to explore vast desert stretches, winding Pacific roads, and charming old towns frozen in time. Road trippers looking for a place to stay will find numerous motels in these locales that epitomize and even caricature old-fashioned Americana with neon signs, vintage decor, and quirky details that place one in a bygone era.
Whether you're a fan of Route 66, tiki culture, mid-century modern design, or all-out rootin' tootin' tastelessness, the Golden State will provide whatever level of kitsch you are looking for. California's car culture is legendary, and these motels capture its bold, playful, and sometimes outrageous traditions. From vibrant color palettes to quirky gimmicks, these stops are sure to make your retro road trip a memorable adventure.
Route 66 Motel
California is an expensive state in an expensive country but you don't have to spend a fortune to enjoy a bit of kitsch. The directly named Route 66 Motel in Barstow may have ordinary, no frills rooms, but the prices are low and the grounds maintain old fashioned charm with beaten up cars, cowboy murals, and other trinkets including signs, gas pumps, and a plains-style windmill. The motel is also near many evocative landmarks including the Western America Railroad Museum, Harvey House, and Roy's Cafe, a red leather American diner. It's also down the road from EddieWorld, California's largest gas station, which packs all manner of snacks, treats, and other quirky sights to explore.
Google reviews generally appreciate Route 66 Motel's kitschy budget charm, highlighting its convenience, location, and service. Travelers often praise its retro vibe, describing it as a fun and affordable way to experience Route 66 history while exploring the surrounding attractions, such as the Calico ghost town.
Victorian Mansion Bed & Breakfast
Nestled in the charming town of Los Alamos, in the heart of Santa Barbara wine country, the Victorian Mansion is a stunning property dating to 1864 with an extraordinary twist. While its exterior follows traditional 19th-century aesthetics with intricate woodwork and a stately facade, the interior houses six themed suites, each offering a completely different experience. These suites include a sheik's tent, a 1950s drive-in, a pirate ship, and a gypsy caravan.
Cheap gimmicks can be fun, but there is nothing cheap about the Victorian Mansion — this is kitsch at the highest quality. Over 200 craftsmen and artists have worked on the establishment's six rooms, spending almost 10 years perfecting every sensory detail. The 1950s drive-in room, for example, features a 1956 Cadillac convertible for a bed surrounded by immersive neon lighting and a mural hand-painted over many hours. Elsewhere in the mansion are spiral staircases, hidden bathrooms, a 750-pound cannon coffee table, an Egyptian sarcophagus, and a 1,500-pound solid stone door.
The Victorian Mansion's high standards are reflected in its overwhelmingly positive Tripadvisor reviews. 95% of the hotel's 200+ reviews are rated five stars, with guests raving about the furnishings, personality, and friendly service.
Wigwam Motel
San Bernardino may be America's dirtiest city, but it is also home to the Wigwam Motel, a relic of Route 66 near one of California's best road trips. The Wigwam Motel offers not just conventional lodgings but 19 wigwams, too. Built in 1949 by Frank Redford, this unique motel features individual wigwam-shaped rooms, each equipped with modern amenities such as cable TV and air conditioning. After a stay at the Wigwam Motel, you may want to graduate to glamping by Joshua Tree National Park under the stars.
The Wigwam Motel is near several landmarks in keeping with any Americana-theme road trip, including Chris's Burgers, popular for its fresh and juicy diner fare; San Manuel Stadium, home of the Inland Empire 66ers baseball team; and the First Original McDonald's Museum, where the iconic burger chain began in 1940.
With over 900 reviews averaging 4.4 stars on Google, Wigwam Motel guests consistently praise the family establishment for its warmly curated atmosphere, comfortable furnishings, and reasonable prices. The Wigwam Motel is similarly popular on Tripadvisor, where it is ranked the best motel in San Bernadino.
Gingerbread Mansion Inn
The Gingerbread Mansion Inn is a striking example of Victorian architecture. Quirky, cutesy, and old-fashioned, the Ferndale, California landmark features ornate gingerbread trim, intricate woodwork, and beautifully preserved period items including fireplaces, columns, and clawfoot tubs.
Constructed in 1895, the owners have carefully preserved the building's historic charm, along with the broader character of the era it reflects. Each of the mansion's 11 rooms exudes historical grandeur with bold aesthetics and luxurious fixtures and fittings. Glance out of the window and you'll see the charming English Garden, a small but serene space with topiary, flowers, statues and water features.
One five-star Tripadvisor review described the inn as having romantic Victorian elegance but we would argue the loud patterned wallpaper and carpets lean more towards kitsch than conventional elegance —- and that's not a criticism. The Gingerbread Mansion Inn is an eccentric institution, embracing bold interior design with confidence and flair, making every space feel like a playful homage to a bygone era. Hundreds of five-star Tripadvisor reviews agree, lauding the Gingerbread Mansion Inn as a beautiful "bucket list" location.
Madonna Inn
There's kitsch and then there's Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo. Built in time for Christmas 1958 and extended shortly thereafter, the inn grew to contain a dining room, cocktail lounge, banquet rooms, wine cellar, bakery, coffee shop, ladies' boutique, men's gift shop, and gourmet shop. "Most places try to give you as little as possible," founder Alex Madonna told The New York Times. "I try to give people a decent place to stay where they receive more than they are entitled to for what they're paying. I want people to come in with a smile and leave with a smile. It's fun."
Today, there are 110 rooms each with its own kitschy style. Hundreds of five and four-star Tripadvisor reviews praise the Inn's outlandish candy cane decor courtesy of Phyllis Madonna, Alex's wife. Phyllis had an exuberant aesthetic and she realized it with elaborate wood carvings, kaleidoscopic carpets, pink furniture, and waterfall urinals. The centerpiece of Madonna Inn's aesthetic is the pink dining room of Alex Madonna's Gold Rush Steak House, which positively bursts with gaudy splendor. While you're at Madonna Inn, check out nearby Pismo Beach, one of California's best coastal areas.
Methodology
To compile this selection of California motels we sorted through reviews on Google and Tripadvisor. We narrowed down our top selections based on user reviews, selecting the ones that had high ratings as well as guests who raved about the location. The motels that made our final cut are also close in proximity to other interesting locations that will enhance be sure to enhance your retro-themed getaway.