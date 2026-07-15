The 9 Longest Wooden Roller Coasters In The World Are All Worth A Ride

Steel coasters may be sleek and offer a smooth ride, but for fans of wooden roller coasters — or "woodies" as they are called — part of the appeal is in the bumps and jostles. A wooden roller coaster features a wooden track and structure, which move and sway slightly as the trains rattle over them. This can give riders the feeling of the track being almost alive beneath them, as though the coaster is thrillingly out of control. The world's longest wooden roller coasters showcase that classic experience on an even grander scale, pairing old-school thrills with extended rides.

Wooden roller coasters are also loud. The competing sounds of squealing wheels, thumping timber, and rhythmic clacking from the lift chain can add to the sense that you're on a ride that at any second may splinter and break. This, however, is an illusion, because for all their creaking and chain rattling, wooden roller coasters, even older ones, are built to be safe and durable.

Some of the most beloved wooden coasters are also some of the longest, providing riders with several minutes of thrilling, high-G-force turns and stomach-plummeting drops. Many of the record-breaking coasters stretch on for more than a mile, weaving through forests and hugging hillsides in a way that makes them seem entirely at home in their natural settings. Take a nostalgic tour of some of the most sprawling wooden roller coasters in this guide to the nine longest wooden roller coasters in the world.