The Midwest's Underrated, Unique, And Amenity-Rich Theme Park Is The World's 'Water Coaster Capital'
While Santa Claus, Indiana, is "America's Christmas Capital" full of festive fun, visiting during summer will not disappoint, as there is an adrenaline-pumping attraction. Some people prefer water slides over roller coasters, while others prefer not to choose. If you're in the latter, Holiday World and Splashin' Safari in the town of Santa Claus might be the best option. It's two theme parks in one, giving you roller coasters, water slides, and even modern hybrid water coasters.
Per its website, Holiday World and Splashin' Safari has earned its title as the "Water Coaster Capital of the World" by providing not one but three award-winning water coasters. Covering over 1 mile of water coaster track combined, the Wildebeest, Mammoth, and Cheetah Chase water coasters are easily the main attractions at Splashin' Safari. The 1,710-foot-long Wildebeest was the world's longest water coaster when it first opened in 2010. The conveyor-style ride propels four-person boats along a track featuring multiple hills and tunnels, plus numerous splashy drops.
The theme park's next water coaster, Mammoth, superseded Wildebeest as the world's longest water coaster when it was built in 2012. It has a more powerful linear induction motor (LIM) track that stretches 1,763 feet and features several gut-clenching drops, uphill launches, and chaotic spinning in dark tunnels. The six-person circular boats add to the intensity, as you're constantly losing sight of what's coming. Mammoth and Wildebeest have won multiple Best Water Park Ride awards from Amusement Today, going back and forth for the last four years — readers just can't decide which one they like best.
Thrilling coasters at Holiday World and Splashin' Safari
It took Holiday World and Splashin' Safari about eight more years to add their third water coaster into the mix after Mammoth. Cheetah Chase became the world's first launched water coaster in 2020, bringing a unique and thrilling approach to water coaster thrills. Cheetah Chase uses water jets to propel two three-person rafts racing side-by-side. You speed along over 1,700 feet of track with an innovative dueling zone and fast turns. Needless to say, you will get thoroughly drenched racing your friends and family on this one.
These unique coasters are why Holiday World and Splashin' Safari ranks as one of the best water parks in the Midwest. ProSlide CCO Ray Smegal says in a press release, "The combination of pure water propulsion that launches riders from a flat start and the innovative dueling experience truly makes it something the world hasn't seen before." Cheetah Chase was awarded Best New Water Park Ride by Amusement Today less than one year after it opened, quickly capturing the attention of the amusement park industry and thrill-seeking parkgoers alike.
Water coasters aren't the only award-winning rides at Holiday World and Splashin' Safari. The Voyage, a beloved ride on the Holiday World side, is considered one of the world's top wooden roller coasters by multiple publications. Most recently, it has been nominated for USA Today's top 10 roller coasters for 2025. This timeless ride is full of surprises, recording over 24 seconds of rider weightlessness as it careens along the 1.2-mile track. Prepare yourself for one of the world's steepest wooden roller coaster drops, 90-degree bank turns, and five tunnels.
Family-friendly amenities at Holiday World and Splashin' Safari
It's not all about the thrill rides at Holiday World and Splashin' Safari. There are plenty of opportunities to catch your breath, enjoy a show, and tuck into classic amusement park fare. Child-appropriate rides include splash parks, merry-go-rounds, mini water slides, a lazy river, and playgrounds. You can also take a refreshing dip in the Bahari Wave Pool, race your kids on foam mats down the 10-lane Jungle Racer slide, ride in rockets, or capture turkeys on the Thanksgiving-inspired Gobbler Getaway dark ride.
The theme park also hosts shows and events throughout the year, from drone light shows and DJ dance parties to magicians, live music, and stunt performers. Keep an eye out for the theme park's mascots — Holidog, Kitty Claws, Safari Sam, and George the Eagle — who are often singing and dancing with guests around the park. You can also test your luck and skills at carnival games. When hunger comes calling, you can grab lunch at various vendors throughout the park, featuring classics like pizza, hot dogs, burgers, nachos, and more. Sweet tooths will also appreciate the park's funnel cakes, ice cream, popcorn, and fried Oreos.
Be sure to check the website for the specific hours each park is open. Holiday World is typically open from May until early November, while Splashin' Safari typically has a shorter season from late May to mid-September. You can buy a daily ticket, a two- or three-day flex pass, or a season pass online. You can even find accommodation and park entry packages with nearby hotels and resorts, or if you want to stay a little farther away, you can drive to the park in just over an hour from Louisville, Kentucky, one of America's friendliest cities, considered "the Gateway to the South."