The Midwest's Underrated, Unique, And Amenity-Rich Theme Park Is The World's 'Water Coaster Capital'

While Santa Claus, Indiana, is "America's Christmas Capital" full of festive fun, visiting during summer will not disappoint, as there is an adrenaline-pumping attraction. Some people prefer water slides over roller coasters, while others prefer not to choose. If you're in the latter, Holiday World and Splashin' Safari in the town of Santa Claus might be the best option. It's two theme parks in one, giving you roller coasters, water slides, and even modern hybrid water coasters.

Per its website, Holiday World and Splashin' Safari has earned its title as the "Water Coaster Capital of the World" by providing not one but three award-winning water coasters. Covering over 1 mile of water coaster track combined, the Wildebeest, Mammoth, and Cheetah Chase water coasters are easily the main attractions at Splashin' Safari. The 1,710-foot-long Wildebeest was the world's longest water coaster when it first opened in 2010. The conveyor-style ride propels four-person boats along a track featuring multiple hills and tunnels, plus numerous splashy drops.

The theme park's next water coaster, Mammoth, superseded Wildebeest as the world's longest water coaster when it was built in 2012. It has a more powerful linear induction motor (LIM) track that stretches 1,763 feet and features several gut-clenching drops, uphill launches, and chaotic spinning in dark tunnels. The six-person circular boats add to the intensity, as you're constantly losing sight of what's coming. Mammoth and Wildebeest have won multiple Best Water Park Ride awards from Amusement Today, going back and forth for the last four years — readers just can't decide which one they like best.