The World's Longest Wooden Roller Coaster Is A Renowned Gem In A Legendary Ohio Park
It's hard to forget the feeling of riding your first roller coaster. The anticipation, the fear, the thrill, the sounds (and sometimes other things) coming out from depths inside you didn't know existed. For many in the U.S., it's an essential rite of passage, as you cross the border (or are flung over it) from solid ground to a precarious, this-feels-like-it-should-be-illegal perch in the sky. And for many, The Beast in Ohio's Kings Island is a fundamental part of that rite of passage. Named the world's longest wooden roller coaster" by Guinness World Records, The Beast has been an amusement park icon since 1979 and has long been considered one of the best wooden roller coasters in the U.S.
When Kings Island opened in 1972, it helped usher in a new golden age of roller coasters. Owned by the Taft Broadcasting Company, Kings Island was featured on shows like "The Brady Bunch" and "The Partridge Family," which put it on the map. The Beast brought more popularity to the park. Called the "biggest, baddest, longest, fastest coaster in the world" by Six Flags, the park's current owner, the track of The Beast was originally 7,359 feet (it's now 7,361 feet following track modifications in 2022) and reaches speeds of 65 mph.
Designed and built in-house, The Beast was unlike other roller coasters with its two lift hills (the mechanical inclines before the big drops) that rise above a canopy of trees. The roller coaster winds its way through foliage and three tunnels, one of which covers a 540-degree helix. Even seasoned riders say that the lift-helix-tunnel combo is intense. It's one of several elements that made the American Coaster Enthusiasts designate it a "coaster landmark" that's "one of the most notable attractions in the history of the American amusement park industry."
Night rides on The Beast
Part of what sets The Beast apart is how it's incorporated into the landscape. The two lift hills rise above the trees like the spine of a beast running through the forest, and deer sometimes graze around the coaster. One Reddit user says "it feels more like performance art than a roller coaster," while another calls it "a work of art." Not everyone feels this way, as some lament the roughness and bumpiness that's typical of a wooden coaster or find it even boring, at least if you ride it during the day.
But there is one thing that everyone agrees on: ride The Beast at night. Its record-setting length helped establish the coaster's reputation, but many riders say its nighttime experience is what truly defines it. Multiple people call it a "spiritual experience" on a Reddit thread about the night ride living up to the hype, while one user writes on a different thread that it's "one of the most transcendental experiences" they've had. Kings Island isn't one of the creepiest abandoned amusement parks in the U.S., but riding The Beast at night is unique. Riders describe flying through loud, echoing tunnels at disorienting angles and hurtling through dark woods with the trees closing in. One Reddit user likened the experience to "just spiraling endlessly into the earth."
The Beast night rides are a long-standing local tradition. Some Reddit users swear that the back row is the place to be, while one user notes that a park employee suggested the second-to-last row as the best spot. Others say that the front car is best for a night ride, so you may just have to ride it multiple times to see for yourself which is the best place for experiencing this classic coaster.
What to know about visiting Kings Island
Kings Island is less than 30 minutes from the fantastic street art-lined buildings of Cincinnati, so it's an easy day trip with friends or family from the Queen City. The amusement park often closes at 10 p.m. throughout the year, so folks can enjoy night rides on The Beast and other attractions. Be sure to check the hours online before planning your trip. For an extra atmospheric ride, consider going in October. Not only is it Halloween season, but there's often fog that adds another spooky element to the experience.
Daily tickets are available, and while you can buy them at the gate, you can save up to half off if you purchase them online. More expensive fast lane options are also available, which allow you to skip the lines. Discounts are offered to military personnel and first responders, who can purchase tickets for up to six people. If you're a consistent thrill-seeker and live in the Midwest, you can also purchase different season passes, which give you access to Kings Island and Soak City (the waterpark at Kings Island) or to all Midwest Six Flags parks, depending on your choice.