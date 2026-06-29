The World's Longest Wooden Roller Coaster Is A Renowned Gem In A Legendary Ohio Park

It's hard to forget the feeling of riding your first roller coaster. The anticipation, the fear, the thrill, the sounds (and sometimes other things) coming out from depths inside you didn't know existed. For many in the U.S., it's an essential rite of passage, as you cross the border (or are flung over it) from solid ground to a precarious, this-feels-like-it-should-be-illegal perch in the sky. And for many, The Beast in Ohio's Kings Island is a fundamental part of that rite of passage. Named the world's longest wooden roller coaster" by Guinness World Records, The Beast has been an amusement park icon since 1979 and has long been considered one of the best wooden roller coasters in the U.S.

When Kings Island opened in 1972, it helped usher in a new golden age of roller coasters. Owned by the Taft Broadcasting Company, Kings Island was featured on shows like "The Brady Bunch" and "The Partridge Family," which put it on the map. The Beast brought more popularity to the park. Called the "biggest, baddest, longest, fastest coaster in the world" by Six Flags, the park's current owner, the track of The Beast was originally 7,359 feet (it's now 7,361 feet following track modifications in 2022) and reaches speeds of 65 mph.

Designed and built in-house, The Beast was unlike other roller coasters with its two lift hills (the mechanical inclines before the big drops) that rise above a canopy of trees. The roller coaster winds its way through foliage and three tunnels, one of which covers a 540-degree helix. Even seasoned riders say that the lift-helix-tunnel combo is intense. It's one of several elements that made the American Coaster Enthusiasts designate it a "coaster landmark" that's "one of the most notable attractions in the history of the American amusement park industry."