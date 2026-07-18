Wisconsin's Friendly Green Bay Suburb Is An 'Outdoor Recreation Paradise' With Scenic Parks And Small Town Charm
When it comes to Wisconsin travel destinations, most people would choose a city that borders Lake Michigan. However, while cities like Milwaukee and Green Bay often get the most attention, smaller nearby 'burbs are just as appealing. In fact, there is a village just outside of Green Bay that offers a wide array of natural sites, which is why Discover Green Bay describes it as something of an "outdoor recreation paradise." Though Howard is not directly lakeside, it has plenty of scenic trails to hike and green spaces to enjoy.
Of course, you don't have to be an outdoor enthusiast to appreciate the small town charm of Howard. As with all hidden gems, there is more than meets the eye, especially if you're a foodie. The dining scene here is much more eclectic than you might imagine for a town of this size, and its proximity to Green Bay means you get the best of both worlds: that inviting, community feel with diverse food options. The Howard Commons Activity Complex provides local entertainment in the way of an open-air pavillion, pickleball courts, and a beer garden, while the relatively small population of just over 22,000 maintains that tight-knit atmosphere (via World Population Review).
So, if you're looking for a quiet, relaxing, outdoorsy Midwest vacation, it may be time to take a closer look at Howard. Let's discover what's hiding in this Wisconsin town.
Getting to know the outdoors of Howard, Wisconsin
Since outdoor recreation is a prime reason to add Howard to your travel itinerary, let's break down what you can do during your visit. The town is close to Lake Michigan, so you'll likely want to try and enjoy the water as much as possible. Technically speaking, though, you can't access the lake from Howard directly. Instead, you can head into Green Bay and explore spots like the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary (as well as the Bay Beach Amusement Park), which are only around a 15-minute drive away. Or, you can head north to Saumico, another fast-growing Green Bay suburb with outdoor adventure opportunities just 12 minutes from Howard. Sunset Beach Park, only a 15-minute drive away, is a great spot to get into the water, and it's next to the Sensiba State Wildlife Area.
Now, there are plenty of outdoor activities you can do inside Howard as well. If you're the competitive type, you can take full advantage of the Nouryon Sports Complex. This place covers 92 acres, and while you're here you can play disc golf, practice at the batting cages, play baseball or soccer, or just explore the various walking trails and nature areas throughout the park. Or, if you're more of a traditional golfer, you can play at the Village Green Golf Course, which is managed by the city, or, if the weather is unpleasant, practice your swing at The Clubhouse Indoor Golf Range.
Finally, you can check out the other city parks in Howard. One of the largest is Meadowbrook Park, which spans over 90 acres and includes miles of trails, some of which are next to Lancaster Brook, which runs through the whole park. Or, if you want to access the water, you can go to the boat launch at Deerfield Docks Park and explore either Duck Creek or the bay of Green Bay, depending on how much adventure you're after.
Making your way to the charming village of Howard
Howard isn't just for those who love nature. From the annual Howard Community Firework Show to Anduzzi's Sports Club where you can catch a game with locals, it has an alluring small town feel, and that's before you even begin to sample the local eats. Foodies will also appreciate the restaurant options around here. While it's not the "Culinary Capital of the Midwest" like Wisconsin's own Milwaukee, there is plenty of variety to satisfy all taste buds. But, since you're in the Midwest, you can take advantage of pub food and beer at places like Narrow Bridge Plate + Pour, which one Google reviewer praised for its generous servings: "The amount of fries I received was so great as to be ludicrous." If you're in the mood for Mexican, try Las Maracas Restaurant, which earned 4.8 stars over 110 Google reviews. Finally, if you want a meal with a view, River's Bend is an elegant steakhouse that was established in 1974 and overlooks Duck Creek.
As you might expect, the easiest way to reach Howard would be to fly into the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB), which is only about 15 minutes away. Then, although Howard is a growing suburb, there is only one hotel in town: the AmericInn by Wyndham. However, you can find all kinds of lodging in Green Bay, including numerous vacation rentals. Since Green Bay is one of the Midwest's most affordable places to live and well-known for entertainment, you might as well explore as much of the region as possible, not just Howard.
Overall, as a suburb of Green Bay, Howard offers all the charm of a small Midwestern town while still providing a taste of (and access to) the big city.