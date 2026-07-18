Wisconsin's Friendly Green Bay Suburb Is An 'Outdoor Recreation Paradise' With Scenic Parks And Small Town Charm

Since outdoor recreation is a prime reason to add Howard to your travel itinerary, let's break down what you can do during your visit. The town is close to Lake Michigan, so you'll likely want to try and enjoy the water as much as possible. Technically speaking, though, you can't access the lake from Howard directly. Instead, you can head into Green Bay and explore spots like the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary (as well as the Bay Beach Amusement Park), which are only around a 15-minute drive away. Or, you can head north to Saumico, another fast-growing Green Bay suburb with outdoor adventure opportunities just 12 minutes from Howard. Sunset Beach Park, only a 15-minute drive away, is a great spot to get into the water, and it's next to the Sensiba State Wildlife Area.

Now, there are plenty of outdoor activities you can do inside Howard as well. If you're the competitive type, you can take full advantage of the Nouryon Sports Complex. This place covers 92 acres, and while you're here you can play disc golf, practice at the batting cages, play baseball or soccer, or just explore the various walking trails and nature areas throughout the park. Or, if you're more of a traditional golfer, you can play at the Village Green Golf Course, which is managed by the city, or, if the weather is unpleasant, practice your swing at The Clubhouse Indoor Golf Range.

Finally, you can check out the other city parks in Howard. One of the largest is Meadowbrook Park, which spans over 90 acres and includes miles of trails, some of which are next to Lancaster Brook, which runs through the whole park. Or, if you want to access the water, you can go to the boat launch at Deerfield Docks Park and explore either Duck Creek or the bay of Green Bay, depending on how much adventure you're after.