Green Bay's Fast-Growing Suburb Is A Bayside Wisconsin Village With Tasty Eats And Tons Of Outdoor Adventure

Depending on your affinity for professional sports, your first thought when you hear about Green Bay, Wisconsin, might be the Green Bay Packers — but this Midwestern city has plenty more to offer than football. Nestled in the shadow of Green Bay is Suamico, a charming village suburb that is rapidly gaining popularity. And with its access to oodles of delicious cuisine and an abundance of opportunity for exhilarating outdoor activities, it's not hard to see why.

This suburb has come a long way since its humble origins as a fishing village north of Green Bay. In fact, when land and water area are both factored into the mix, Suamico — boasting around 60 square miles to its name — holds the crown of the United States' largest village by size. Its population is still quite manageable at around 13,000, so you'll benefit from plenty of small-town charm along with the amenities of a growing community.

To get here from the heart of Green Bay, it's just a quick 15-minute drive. If you're arriving from further afield, fear not: Suamico is under 20 minutes from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. When it comes to accommodation, you can opt to rent one of many gorgeous homes on Airbnb within Suamico proper, or stay in a hotel at one of the nearby towns.