Green Bay's Fast-Growing Suburb Is A Bayside Wisconsin Village With Tasty Eats And Tons Of Outdoor Adventure
Depending on your affinity for professional sports, your first thought when you hear about Green Bay, Wisconsin, might be the Green Bay Packers — but this Midwestern city has plenty more to offer than football. Nestled in the shadow of Green Bay is Suamico, a charming village suburb that is rapidly gaining popularity. And with its access to oodles of delicious cuisine and an abundance of opportunity for exhilarating outdoor activities, it's not hard to see why.
This suburb has come a long way since its humble origins as a fishing village north of Green Bay. In fact, when land and water area are both factored into the mix, Suamico — boasting around 60 square miles to its name — holds the crown of the United States' largest village by size. Its population is still quite manageable at around 13,000, so you'll benefit from plenty of small-town charm along with the amenities of a growing community.
To get here from the heart of Green Bay, it's just a quick 15-minute drive. If you're arriving from further afield, fear not: Suamico is under 20 minutes from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. When it comes to accommodation, you can opt to rent one of many gorgeous homes on Airbnb within Suamico proper, or stay in a hotel at one of the nearby towns.
Dine on delicious fare in Suamico
Much like the foodie's utopia that is Wisconsin's "Best Place to Live," Suamico is chock-full of delectable eats. And while Suamico may not be nicknamed "The Cheese Capital of the World," one thing is incontrovertibly true: it wouldn't be a trip to America's Dairyland without sampling as much cheese as your heart — and stomach — desires. Kick off your cheesy quest with a visit to 888 Cheese and Co, a gourmet grilled cheese eatery. With 4.8 stars on Tripadvisor, it's one of the best eateries in town. Keep things simple with a well-rendered classic sandwich, or sample the restaurant's more unique options, which include a jalapeño cornbread grilled cheese and a Philly cheesesteak grilled cheese, among other appealing sandwiches. Can't decide? Lucky for you, there's also a grilled cheese flight on the menu for diners who want to sample three choices — accompanied by tomato soup, of course.
Or, for another tasty and easygoing meal, snag a table at The Kitchen Table. A proudly women-owned and family-owned establishment, this relaxed restaurant serves up "bowls, buns, and good times." In other words: The Kitchen Table's menu contains scrumptious and creative bowl-ified versions of any dish you can imagine, from burrito bowls to pizza bowls to Thai curry bowls. If you're not feeling "bowled over" by those options, the menu also proffers a range of sandwich buns with a variety of fillings, like PBJ and bacon or chicken, pesto, and mozzarella. With an impressive 5 stars on Google, the restaurant is bound to delight.
Hit up Suamico's fun Adventure Park
A visit to Suamico, particularly with kids, wouldn't be complete without spending time at the New Zoo and Adventure Park. Whether you're a youngster or simply a child at heart, the Adventure Park is an exhilarating experience. With a wealth of activities and challenge levels to pick from, this is a fun outdoor outing for all ages. On Google, it has 4.5 stars with over 3,500 reviews, making it one of the top attractions in the area.
From a fun and engaging ropes course (which includes an optional "free fall" activity), to dual "racing" zip-lines that go up to 35 miles per hour, to a 36-foot-tall climbing tower, anyone who enjoys a bit of a thrill or a bit of friendly competition has plenty of excitement awaiting them here — as well as a dose of fresh air and sunshine.
Rest assured, though, that despite the adventurous offerings, the Adventure Park has been carefully planned with safety and comfort at the forefront. Accessibility is also a priority: there's a specially-designed kids course ideal for tots too young to participate in the main course, and there's even an accessible zip-line where trained staff help visitors with disabilities or limited mobility to participate in the hair-raising fun. Just know before you go that the Adventure Park, being outdoors, is only open during the warmer months: usually from Memorial Day through Labor Day, and by group reservation at other times in the year. (Looking for a cold-weather outdoor adventure destination? Well, there's always the world's only glacier zipline for a subsequent vacation.)