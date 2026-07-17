Between Indy And Cincy Is Indiana's Tucked-Away Fishing Haven With Cozy Camping Spots Nearby

Overnight visitors at Tall Oaks Lake have two campgrounds to choose from: Batesville KOA Journey and Indian Lakes RV Campground. Batesville KOA Journey is owned by KOA, a wildly popular franchise with family-friendly amenities. It has nearly 100 sites surrounded by hardwood forests, with some located along the edge of a smaller lake on the property. These include standard tent sites, as well as back-in and pull-through sites for RVs, complete with water and electrical service. "One of our favorite campgrounds close to home," said one past visitor on Yelp. "We book here [three to five] times a year! It's a hidden gem!"

Indian Lakes RV Campground, a Thousand Trails property, is much larger, with 1,000 sites and deluxe cabins for up to four people. Some sites are located right on Tall Oaks Lake, ideal for those who want direct access to the water. The best part? Guests at both Indian Lakes and Batesville KOA Journey have a wide variety of shared amenities to enjoy. These include two outdoor pools, a playground, a swimming beach, sand volleyball courts, an outdoor fitness area, lawn games like horseshoes and cornhole, a basketball court, and a dog park. There are also organized events and activities, which are a major draw for families. Both campgrounds offer occasional discounts and loyalty rewards programs for members, which could be worth looking into for a better deal.

Beyond the campground, visitors will find plenty to do in nearby Batesville, a city known for its German charm and natural beauty. In addition to city attractions, Brum Woods offers a network of hiking and cycling trails just a few miles from camp. Around 12 miles away is Wolf Creek Habitat and Rescue, a scenic sanctuary for rescued wolves and foxes.