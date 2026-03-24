Indiana's 5 Best State Parks For RV Camping, Depending On Your Priorities

If you're looking to explore the United States, one of the most flexible ways to do so is by RV. Traveling in a motorhome offers many of the conveniences of a hotel room on wheels, allowing you to visit any city you like without the hassle of booking accommodations or paying expensive resort fees. For example, if you're visiting the Peach State, you can pull up to one of these five top RV camping spots in Georgia. However, today we're focusing on the Hoosier State.

From the shores of Lake Michigan to the Kentucky border, Indiana's state parks are consistently well-rated and accommodating for RV travelers. Most of the parks on this list offer more than 100 RV-compatible sites with hookups, so you have plenty of options when booking a night, weekend, or week-long stay.

For this list, we started by looking at roundup articles and social media to give us an idea of which parks are the most popular. From there, we picked five based on various selling points, such as lake access or the least crowded. This way, you can pick the park that fits your RVing style — although all five of these spots are worth a visit, no matter what.