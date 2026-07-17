Between Cleveland And Pittsburgh Is An Underrated Ohio Park District With River Trails And Colorful Gardens

Northeast Ohio is brimming with popular spots for an outdoor adventure. Cuyahoga Valley National Park alone had nearly 3 million visitors in 2024, based on figures from the National Park Service, and the area is also home to over two dozen state parks, forests, and wildlife areas. Given all that, it's understandable that a place like Mill Creek MetroParks may get overlooked, but with its wealth of outdoor recreation, it's definitely worth a spot on travelers' itineraries.

Mill Creek Park was the first park district to be established in Ohio back in 1891, and the many 19th-century landmarks within the Mill Creek MetroParks' 5,000 acres make it an appealing destination for history buffs. Along the park's trails you can see one-time industrial buildings like the 1840s Lanterman's Mill and the Mill Creek Furnace, which was Youngstown's first blast furnace when it was built around 1830. Many attractions built just for the park have become historic, too, like the Daffodil Meadow and Mill Creek Golf Course, both of which have been open for visitors for nearly a century.

Mill Creek MetroParks is in the Northeast Ohio city of Youngstown. This puts it about halfway between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, and visitors can reach it from either of those cities in about 90 minutes. Once you arrive, you'll find a variety of sights to see, from seasonal attractions like spring flowers and vibrant fall foliage to the hiking trails and landmarks you can explore all year.