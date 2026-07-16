Just Beyond Spokane Is Washington's Underrated City With Local Eats, Unique Shops, And Hip College Town Vibes
When people think of Washington State, the misty green western half usually springs to mind. This is a place of inland ocean waters, lush temperate rainforests, swift mountain rivers, and the city of Seattle — the biggest metropolis in the Pacific Northwest. However, if you head over the volcanic Cascade Range into the eastern part of the state, you enter a whole new world of wide-open vistas, high-desert wine country, rolling wheat fields, and cool college towns like Cheney.
Situated just a stone's throw from Spokane — Washington's second-largest city — Cheney is home to just over 12,000 residents, as well as the campus of Eastern Washington University (EWU), one of six four-year public institutions in the state. The presence of the school imbues this otherwise agricultural community with a hip, youthful spirit, as well as a nice splash of culture. In Cheney, you'll find not just the bones of the university in the form of lecture halls, dormitories, and a stadium, but also plenty of interesting shops as well as eateries serving tasty fare. Cheney can be surprising in this regard, and is well worth a visit when you're in the area.
"I moved to Cheney 5 months ago. I like it here. It is a college town, but it most definitely is not a 'college town,'" observed one commenter on a discussion about the town on Reddit. "Restaurant selection is good for the town size. You can get 95% of necessities from the stores here ..."
Browse the cool and quirky shops of Cheney, Washington
When it comes to shopping, nearby Spokane — Washington's "River City" with a waterfall, scenic trails, and one of America's most iconic urban parks — certainly has more options, but Cheney punches well above its weight when it comes to stores to check out. You can probably thank the university for this, which helps provide both the cash and customers to support these vital local businesses.
Being a college town, it should come as no surprise that Cheney is home to at least a couple of good bookstores. While the EWU Eagle store provides students with textbooks, you can also pick up a variety of other items, including university swag in the form of sweatshirts, mugs, bags, and other souvenirs. However, if you're looking for a deeper dive, head to Paperbound Books. This cozy used bookshop is the perfect place to lounge and browse, stocked with books ranging from fiction to cookbooks to graphic novels and everything in between. "The space is gorgeous, the owner is the absolute sweetest, and the book selection is great!" raved one customer on Google Maps. "Love love LOVE this place!"
For cool threads and more, check out Flor Inmortal Vintage, which specializes in second-hand treasures curated by owners Kim and Gareth. "Very impressive selection of goods!" remarked this reviewer on Google Maps, a sentiment echoed by another: "What an awesome vintage shop!!! Lots of great things for all ages here." Another good spot for clothing is Cottonwood Creek Boutique, which carries casual women's fashion with a distinctly Western flavor, matching the mood of the farm country that Cheney calls home.
Eat and drink well in Cheney
Cheney is a particularly good place to sit down for a meal, with an array of choices befitting much larger Northwest centers like Boise, which just may be the hot new foodie destination. For homestyle classics served in an unpretentious atmosphere, it's hard to beat Farmhouse Cafe. "By far this is the best restaurant in Cheney," wrote one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "If you want excellent comfort food combined with a warm and friendly environment this is the place for you." Another good choice for down-home fare is Bene's, a breakfast and brunch joint specializing in different takes on Eggs Benedict that garners an average rating of 4.7 on Google Maps.
If you're craving something south of the border, Cheney has you covered with several good spots, though Arturo's Mexican Restaurant may be your best bet. This hole-in-the-wall eatery does Mexican staples (think carnitas, burritos, carne asada) right, at least according to the glowing reviews. "I had the grilled fish tacos and they were, hands down, the best I've had outside of Mexico," wrote one Yelp reviewer, while this customer on Google Maps noted, "I love this place! It reminds me of back home in Tucson! Authentic, delicious, hot and fresh!"
This being the Pacific Northwest, there has to be at least one decent craft beer spot, and NorthStar Taps checks that box. This simple taproom features a rotating selection of beers and ciders from across Eastern Washington, along with cold bottles and cans that should satisfy any lover of suds. "Great selection of craft beers, knowledgeable, and friendly staff. Enjoy a cooled one!" observed one recent customer in a 5-star review on Google Maps. Cheney is just a 20-minute drive southwest of Spokane International Airport (GEG), and is also accessible by public transportation.