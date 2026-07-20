Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Pleasant Napa Valley Mountain Reservoir With A Scenic Trail And Fishing
A lake vacation is often more pleasant when you're not dealing with thousands of other tourists. If you're looking for a relaxing and secluded waterfront experience, you can discover one hidden in Napa Valley at a mountain reservoir called Lake Hennessey. In contrast to Lake Tahoe's large crowds and parking woes, Lake Hennessey is a smaller, more peaceful lake that you can enjoy without struggling to find a nearby parking spot.
Since the 1940s, visitors have enjoyed this reservoir shaped by the construction of the Conn Creek Dam. It's a great place to admire some landscapes while you fish from the shore, and it also offers scenic hiking trails like the Lake Hennessey Shoreline Trail. Unfortunately, boating and paddling are currently disallowed at this lake, as is any other physical contact with the water, per the city of St. Helena. However, visitors can make a day of their stay in the area by visiting the many vineyards and wineries surrounding the lake. To check for updates on relevant trail and park closures in Napa Valley, visit the Napa County Regional Park & Open Space District's website.
Those flying into the region will find the closest major international airport is Sacramento International Airport (SMF), which lies just an hour and a half east of the lake. Directly south lies San Francisco International Airport (SFO), which ranges anywhere between a 1.5-hour drive and a 3-hour drive from Lake Hennessey, depending on traffic conditions.
Enjoy fishing and picturesque trails around Lake Hennessey
Lake Hennessey contains several kinds of bass, including largemouth and spotted bass, alongside crappie and other types of fish. A few hours of laid-back shore fishing could earn you a nice catch of fish both large and small, so you could easily enjoy fresh fish for dinner paired with lavish sips of wine from Napa Valley's wine country. Before you head out, be sure to get your fishing permit sorted — for those aged 16 and up, it costs just $1 per day or $5 for the whole year.
There's also a scenic trail along Lake Hennessey's shore that begins from a trailhead off of Conn Valley Road. This loop trail follows most of the lake's northern shoreline before veering northward into the hills, which yields views of the water and valley alike. Once you loop back around to the starting point, you'll have traversed almost six miles.
Many hikers admire the area's flora and fauna, with one AllTrails reviewer reporting "great views of the lake, wildflowers, deer, and otters" on this particular route. However, rattlesnakes are also known to show up here during the summer months, so stay vigilant on this route. For something of an easier hike, you could also opt for the shorter, more relaxed 2.8-mile loop that follows the Sam the Eagle trail.
Treat yourself to wine tasting and ritzy dining near Lake Hennessey
The Lake Hennessey region offers ample opportunities for vineyard touring, hiking, wildlife viewing, and wine tasting, which is one of the best things to do in Napa Valley. Lake Hennessey also shares the region with many other striking bodies of water, such as Lake Berryessa, a forgotten California lake with beautiful views situated 20 miles east of Lake Hennessey. Alternatively, 30 miles south of it, you'll find the Napa-Sonoma Marshes Wildlife Area along the Napa River. The area is a hit with birders because it's awash with various waterfowl and other species.
Take a tour of Napa Valley's oldest winery, Charles Krug, and enjoy well-paired food and wine amidst the California scenery. The experience here is hardly short on praise — one Google reviewer stated that "every aspect [of it] was amazing, from the delicious wine and pizza to the kind and knowledgeable experience with our host." Just next door, you'll find Varozza Vineyards, a similarly venerable and reputable winery that began growing wine grapes over a century ago. They sell most of their harvest to other vineyards, but they've been bottling their own wines themselves since 1999. Their offerings include cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc, petite sirah, and zinfandel.
Once you're ready to top off your day trip with dinner, one notable luxury option lies just 12 minutes away from Lake Hennessey: chef Thomas Keller's famous restaurant, The French Laundry. The three-star Michelin restaurant offers two different daily tasting menus and a vast selection of wines. Dining there costs roughly $425 per person, but the experience could very well be transformative — in an episode of "A Cook's Tour" (free to watch on YouTube), celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain remarked that "eating here ... changed the way [he looked] at food." For more affordable eats, though, consider the nearby Nation's location where you can grab pies, American-style breakfasts, and burgers.