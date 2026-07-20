Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Pleasant Napa Valley Mountain Reservoir With A Scenic Trail And Fishing

A lake vacation is often more pleasant when you're not dealing with thousands of other tourists. If you're looking for a relaxing and secluded waterfront experience, you can discover one hidden in Napa Valley at a mountain reservoir called Lake Hennessey. In contrast to Lake Tahoe's large crowds and parking woes, Lake Hennessey is a smaller, more peaceful lake that you can enjoy without struggling to find a nearby parking spot.

Since the 1940s, visitors have enjoyed this reservoir shaped by the construction of the Conn Creek Dam. It's a great place to admire some landscapes while you fish from the shore, and it also offers scenic hiking trails like the Lake Hennessey Shoreline Trail. Unfortunately, boating and paddling are currently disallowed at this lake, as is any other physical contact with the water, per the city of St. Helena. However, visitors can make a day of their stay in the area by visiting the many vineyards and wineries surrounding the lake. To check for updates on relevant trail and park closures in Napa Valley, visit the Napa County Regional Park & Open Space District's website.

Those flying into the region will find the closest major international airport is Sacramento International Airport (SMF), which lies just an hour and a half east of the lake. Directly south lies San Francisco International Airport (SFO), which ranges anywhere between a 1.5-hour drive and a 3-hour drive from Lake Hennessey, depending on traffic conditions.