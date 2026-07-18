Between Sacramento And Santa Rosa Is California's Hiking Haven With Unique Wildlife And Scenic Mountain Views

With thousands of miles of trails to roam, it's pretty hard to run out of hikeable grounds in California. If you find yourself in the northern part of the state, the dusty paths at Stebbins Cold Canyon Reserve are definitely worth a ramble — so long as you're up for a bit of a challenge. This hiking haven, which is managed by the University of California, Davis, as part of the UC Nature system, lies roughly between Sacramento and Santa Rosa along the scenic Highway 128. If you're coming from the former, it's about a 50-minute drive, while the latter is about an hour and a half away.

Stebbins Cold Canyon Reserve sits among the craggy canyons and ridges of a rugged stretch of the Inner Coast Range, overlooking a sweeping lake. Needless to say, the mountain vistas around this part of the state are incredible. "There is always a gorgeous view, and a cool rock or clearing around the corner to gaze out at the mountainscape!" shared one hiker. The more than 1,100-acre protected area is also full of wildlife, so you'll likely see a few critters along the way.

Just a few things to note before you head over: You can explore the place from sunup to sundown throughout the year. Dogs aren't allowed, so be sure to leave your pups at home. You should also dress for the elements because there isn't a lot of shade. For this reason, the summer months can be pretty unbearable and make for an incredibly dangerous hike. The trails can also become slick when it rains, so it's best to monitor the weather conditions ahead of your trip. Whether you're chasing panoramic views or hoping to spot local wildlife, Stebbins Cold Canyon Reserve has plenty to offer.