California's Under-The-Radar Lagoon Has Peaceful Beaches With Excellent Birdwatching

The U.S. has 10 national seashores. Most of them, including the famous Assateague Island National Seashore – a barrier island with beaches, dunes, and forests where wild horses run free – are on the East Coast. But there are a couple of exceptions, including California's Point Reyes National Seashore, a utopian stretch of coastline with uncrowded beaches and lagoons. Facing one of the park's most beautiful under-the-radar lagoons is the peaceful Abbotts Lagoon. With peaceful beaches and excellent birdwatching, it's a blissful escape for nature lovers.

Located on the Tomales Point Peninsula in northwestern Marin County, the beach is only accessible on foot. To get there, you'll drive to the parking area, where you can leave your car (for free) and access the trailhead of Abbotts Lagoon Trail, one of the best trails for exploring the breathtaking national seashore. Follow the easy 1.6-mile route through foothills, meadows, and wetlands. In spring and summer, the trail is lined with colorful wildflowers.

As you approach the lagoon, you'll cross a stream and follow the trail along the water's edge to the large dunes that rise up behind the sandy Abbotts Lagoon Beach. Remote, windswept, and framed by tall grasses, the sandy shoreline is often nearly empty. These aren't beaches for swimming, but they're great for relaxing in nature and observing wildlife. (If you like, from the lagoon's shore, you can continue a short distance along a trail to other beaches on the Pacific Ocean).