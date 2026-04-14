California's Under-The-Radar Lagoon Has Peaceful Beaches With Excellent Birdwatching
The U.S. has 10 national seashores. Most of them, including the famous Assateague Island National Seashore – a barrier island with beaches, dunes, and forests where wild horses run free – are on the East Coast. But there are a couple of exceptions, including California's Point Reyes National Seashore, a utopian stretch of coastline with uncrowded beaches and lagoons. Facing one of the park's most beautiful under-the-radar lagoons is the peaceful Abbotts Lagoon. With peaceful beaches and excellent birdwatching, it's a blissful escape for nature lovers.
Located on the Tomales Point Peninsula in northwestern Marin County, the beach is only accessible on foot. To get there, you'll drive to the parking area, where you can leave your car (for free) and access the trailhead of Abbotts Lagoon Trail, one of the best trails for exploring the breathtaking national seashore. Follow the easy 1.6-mile route through foothills, meadows, and wetlands. In spring and summer, the trail is lined with colorful wildflowers.
As you approach the lagoon, you'll cross a stream and follow the trail along the water's edge to the large dunes that rise up behind the sandy Abbotts Lagoon Beach. Remote, windswept, and framed by tall grasses, the sandy shoreline is often nearly empty. These aren't beaches for swimming, but they're great for relaxing in nature and observing wildlife. (If you like, from the lagoon's shore, you can continue a short distance along a trail to other beaches on the Pacific Ocean).
Spot songbirds and snowy plovers at Abbotts Lagoon
The lagoon and its shoreline are natural habitats for a wide variety of birds, including songbirds like the red-winged blackbird as well as rarer species like the peregrine falcon. In fall, you'll see migratory shorebirds, followed by wintering ducks in the coldest months of the year. The sand dunes are a nesting area for threatened western snowy plovers, which lay their eggs and hatch their young in the coastal region from early March through late September. For this reason, it's prohibited to walk on parts of the dunes for much of the year, and kiteboarding and kite flying are also heavily restricted.
Birds aren't the only animals you're likely to spot around the quiet lagoon and the trail that leads to it. Past visitors report spotting more types of wildlife, including coyotes, rabbits, and otters. "Lots of wildlife on this gorgeous trail," said one hiker on AllTrails. "I saw egret, river otters, great blue heron, and a lot of other birds that I have no idea what they are." If you're able to time your visit with low tide, you'll observe even more activity. "Took time to explore at low tide and saw lots of birds rowing after all the shellfish," said another reviewer. "Absolutely stunning trail!"
Plan a day trip to Point Reyes National Seashore
Apart from the wildlife viewing and spectacular scenery, what makes Abbotts Lagoon so special is how peaceful it is. Many hikers describe the trail and beaches as quiet and uncrowded, especially in comparison with other nearby attractions like McClures Beach or the historic Pierce Ranch, a popular spot for seeing elk in the wild.
For now, the lagoon remains relatively under-the-radar, which is great for beating the crowds. But visitors should be cautious of the strong coastal surf at the ocean beaches nearby, and the National Park Service recommends checking current conditions before heading out on the trail. It also suggests downloading an official trail map or picking one up at a visitor center. Camping isn't allowed near Abbotts Lagoon, nor are pets.
The Abbotts Lagoon trailhead is just a 1.5-hour drive from San Francisco, so it's an easy day trip from town. Bring your own picnic supplies from the city, or stop on the way in at Inverness Park Market, which is about 15 minutes away from the trailhead.