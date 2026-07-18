Nestled Between Seattle And Vancouver Is Washington's Scenic Lake With Refreshing Waters, Fishing, And A Beach

Washington is known for its stunning outdoor attractions, including rugged ocean beaches, rainforests, fast-flowing rivers, volcanic peaks, and especially lakes. The Evergreen State is home to over 8,000 freshwater bodies, including Lake Chelan, the third-deepest freshwater lake in the U.S. Of course, not all of Washington's lakes are so grandiose, but most all are beautiful, including Clear Lake.

Situated just a stone's throw from the town of Mount Vernon, between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., Clear Lake occupies around 200 acres with a maximum depth of 44 feet. This certainly doesn't make it one of Washington's biggest lakes, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in beauty, with shimmering waters and thick stands of forest on the shore, bordered by forested hills. People come to Clear Lake's small public access beach to swim, paddle, or just relax on the shore, and the lake also draws anglers who cast a line in hope of hooking into some fish.

"Beautiful little beach and nice, clear water," wrote one visitor on Google Maps, while another remarked, "Gorgeous little lake with a great park, perfect for a sunny day with a family."