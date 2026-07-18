Nestled Between Seattle And Vancouver Is Washington's Scenic Lake With Refreshing Waters, Fishing, And A Beach
Washington is known for its stunning outdoor attractions, including rugged ocean beaches, rainforests, fast-flowing rivers, volcanic peaks, and especially lakes. The Evergreen State is home to over 8,000 freshwater bodies, including Lake Chelan, the third-deepest freshwater lake in the U.S. Of course, not all of Washington's lakes are so grandiose, but most all are beautiful, including Clear Lake.
Situated just a stone's throw from the town of Mount Vernon, between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., Clear Lake occupies around 200 acres with a maximum depth of 44 feet. This certainly doesn't make it one of Washington's biggest lakes, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in beauty, with shimmering waters and thick stands of forest on the shore, bordered by forested hills. People come to Clear Lake's small public access beach to swim, paddle, or just relax on the shore, and the lake also draws anglers who cast a line in hope of hooking into some fish.
"Beautiful little beach and nice, clear water," wrote one visitor on Google Maps, while another remarked, "Gorgeous little lake with a great park, perfect for a sunny day with a family."
Take a dip in Clear Lake's cool waters at the beach
Clear Lake is one of many natural lakes in the area, including Lake Whatcom, a scenic spot great for hiking, fishing, and kayaking. In the summer, people flock to Clear Lake Beach — the lake's one public access point — to beat the heat by cooling off with a swim. "Great area to spend the hot, summer days!" this fan mentioned on Google Maps. The sentiment was echoed by another reviewer, who noted, "It's a nice, but small park [where] you can swim or float in the cool lake," while another called the lake "pristinely clear."
The little park offers a short sandy beach, a grassy area, picnic tables, a playground, and a fishing dock. There are also restrooms and plenty of parking, though be advised that all visitors must swim at their own risk, since lifeguards are not on duty.
However, if you do decide to visit this little gem, know that it is something of a local secret, so try not to bring too many of your friends. One Google Maps reviewer put it this way: "I don't want to give this place 5 stars because I don't want it getting more crowded. LoL. But seriously, this is a favorite for kids and adults alike."
Do a bit of fishing at Clear Lake
Like Black Lake, a top-tier lake between Seattle and Portland, Clear Lake is also a good place to try your hand at fishing. The lake is home to several species, including rainbow trout and resident coastal cutthroat trout. There are also perch, largemouth bass, and bullhead catfish. Anglers can fish from the shore or a fishing pier located at the public access beach. There is also a launch run by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife on the lake's north shore where you can get on the water with a boat."Good bass fishing," recorded one angler on Google Maps, and when a fisher on Reddit asked about the action in the Skagit Valley area, one commenter wrote, "Take South Skagit Highway down to Clear Lake. It's a beautiful trip and the boat launch is fairly fishy."
Clear Lake sits about an hour and a half north of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) by car. It's just 3 miles south of the town of Sedro-Wooley, which boasts shops and well-regarded restaurants, including Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant and the highly rated Skagit Valley Burger Express. While you're in the area, head on over to Burlington, the Skagit Valley's "Hub City" with local restaurants, shops, parks, and notable museums.